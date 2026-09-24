Ciara and Russell Wilson were waiting for the right time to tell their children and the public about their fifth baby. But their plan almost failed at home. Their daughter, Sienna, noticed something before Ciara even started showing. The 9-year-old suddenly told her mother there was a baby in her tummy. Ciara had to act fast and deny it. Soon, another child also had questions after seeing pregnancy comments online. The secret became harder to keep as the kids started noticing the changes.

Sienna Nearly Exposed Ciara's Pregnancy Before Russell Wilson's Family Announcement

Ciara said Sienna has a “sixth sense” when it comes to her mother's pregnancies. The singer told Entertainment Tonight that her daughter had guessed the news early, even though there was no clear baby bump at the time.

The moment came in the kitchen. Sienna looked at her mother and said, “There's a baby in your tummy.”

Ciara knew she had to keep the secret. She replied, “No, there's not. What the heck,” before telling her daughter, “You're really going to blow my cover.”

After Ciara and Russell Wilson surprised Future, 12, Sienna, 9, Win, 6, and Amora, 2, with their pregnancy news, Ciara revealed that one of their children had predicted it beforehand. pic.twitter.com/a2lZ5SJTig — E! News (@enews) September 23, 2026

The moment shows how hard it can be to hide a pregnancy from children who know their parents well. Sienna had already noticed changes that Ciara did not expect her to catch.

Future Zahir Also Started Asking Ciara Questions About The Baby

Sienna was not the only child who started to wonder what was happening. Future Zahir, Ciara's 12-year-old son with rapper Future, also heard people talking about a possible pregnancy.

Future noticed comments under a TikTok video after appearing in a dance with his mother. People online were asking if Ciara was pregnant.

He then asked her, “Mom, they keep saying you're pregnant.”

Ciara tried to brush off the talk. She told him, “People are crazy. Don't pay people [attention].”

But the family was getting closer to the truth. Ciara later joked, “The kids were on it. The block was hot.”

The timing mattered because Ciara and Wilson wanted the children to hear the news from them first. They did not want rumors or social media comments to become the way the kids learned about the new baby. That made Sienna's early guess even more difficult for Ciara. Once Future started asking questions too, the parents had fewer ways to keep the surprise quiet.

Ciara and Russell Wilson finally told Future, Sienna, Win and Amora during a family photo moment. Ciara showed her bump and said, “We're having another baby!”

The couple later shared the pregnancy publicly on Instagram. The announcement showed shirts for Future, Sienna, Win and Amora, along with a smaller blank shirt for the new baby.

Russell Wilson also celebrated the news by commenting, “Baby Cinco! @ciara.”

The couple now have their family preparing for another new chapter, after keeping the pregnancy away from public attention for months.