Cam Heyward has worked with Mike Tomlin for years. The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran says Tomlin knows how to get a reaction without saying much. But this was not the first time Heyward had seen Tomlin create tension around the team. Months earlier, Tomlin had also been upset with Heyward himself after the Steelers star spoke about Aaron Rodgers before Rodgers joined Pittsburgh. The two moments show how careful Tomlin can be with words.

Cam Heyward Explains Why Mike Tomlin Can Stir Up Rivals So Easily

Tomlin's latest comment brought back the old “Browns is the Browns” line during a national broadcast. The remark came after Cleveland's Week 2 win, but it did not stay on the field.

Todd Monken answered Tomlin in his postgame media session. Heyward found the reaction funny because he believes Tomlin knows what can happen when he makes a comment in public.

“All I say, all it just clarifies he's got mind control,” Heyward said on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.

He then explained that Tomlin may have a reason for saying something, even when the reason is not clear at first.

“That's all it just means. Like Mike T, Mike T knows how to play the game. He knows what he's doing. He's been a head coach. Either he's saying something on purpose to motivate someone else or he's doing it to motivate you,” Heyward added.

This is funny. Mike Tomlin now has all the answers for the Steelers offense. Now that he's a big TV guy. He says the fix starts with padded practices. Then he gets into play-calling. Weird. Cause I don't remember any of that working in playoff games for the last decade. pic.twitter.com/c2pQrqOQoG — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 24, 2026

Co-host Hayden Walsh also pointed out the problem with saying outside noise does not matter while responding to an analyst. His point was simple. Once a coach answers, the comment has already got attention.

Cam Heyward Also Remembers When Mike Tomlin Was Angry With Him

Heyward has also learned that Mike Tomlin does not always enjoy his own players joining public debates. In March 2025, Heyward spoke bluntly about Aaron Rodgers while the quarterback was still deciding whether to sign with Pittsburgh.

“Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don't,” Heyward said at the time.

Aaron Rodgers later joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in June 2026. He said he did not take Heyward's words personally and still jokes with him about them.

Heyward also revealed what happened behind the scenes after his comments became a major talking point.

“Mike T. called me after and he was like, 'What the f** are you doing?' I'm like, 'I'm not even f**ing saying anything,'” Heyward recalled.

For Heyward, the pattern is clear. Mike Tomlin can use a short line to create a response, but he can also call out his own players when he feels they have gone too far. That mix has shaped their long relationship.

Rodgers later praised Tomlin's connection with his players and said playing for him helped bring back his “deep love back for the game.” Together, the two Heyward stories show a coach who pays close attention to words, reactions and the people around him.