Jalen Hurts has had a busy week in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is getting ready for another NFL game while there is also a moment from his past that has returned to his present. Zach Ertz is back with Philadelphia Eagles after several years away from the team. Hurts knows Ertz well because they played together early in his career. The quarterback has also been thinking about Steve McNair ahead of Philadelphia's meeting with Tennessee. For Hurts, this week has brought football, memories and two names connected to different parts of his journey.

Jalen Hurts Gets A Chance To Work With Zach Ertz Again As Philadelphia Eagles Need Help

Zach Ertz left Philadelphia in 2021 after spending years with Eagles. His return comes when the team needs help at tight end.

Dallas Goedert is dealing with a knee injury, leaving the Eagles without one of Hurts' main targets. Ertz could now give Philadelphia another option. He also knows the team and what it means to play in front of Eagles fans.

Hurts spoke about what Ertz can bring to the team.

“High-intellect player. Great hands, knows how to separate,” Hurts said. “He's been very consistent throughout his career.”

Hurts also spoke about what the return means to Ertz.

“It's great for him to be back,” Hurts added. “The history he has here, the resume he has here, I know it's a big deal for him.”

“It was a good feeling. It was special. “



Jalen Hurts says he was emotional in Tennessee getting that win Sunday. He looked up to Steve McNair, but was never able to meet him. And he saw Steve on the walls of Nissan Stadium when he entered. He says he's been able to meet MJ and… pic.twitter.com/G9vKMPgnvk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 24, 2026

Ertz has also been clear about his feelings for Philadelphia. He said he never wanted to leave the team and has always viewed the city as home.

Jalen Hurts Also Reflects On Steve McNair Before The Philadelphia Eagles Face Tennessee Titans

The Ertz reunion is not the only story surrounding Hurts this week.

Before facing the Tennessee Titans, Hurts spoke about Steve McNair and his place in NFL history. McNair was a major figure in Tennessee football and Hurts has expressed his respect for the former quarterback.

That makes the matchup carry another meaning for Hurts.

While Ertz is trying to make an impact again in Philadelphia, Hurts is leading an Eagles team through another NFL season.

Ertz also knows that his return will come with expectations. He said it is up to him to show that he can still help the team every day.

Now Jalen Hurts gets to share the field with him again.