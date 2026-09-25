Aaron Donald returned to Los Angeles Rams with a huge welcome from the fans. While once the noise was gone, he had work to do. His first NFL game in almost three years gave him a chance to see where he stood. Donald did not simply enjoy the moment. He watched the game film six times and looked closely at his own play. Now, the 35-year-old faces a different test against Denver Broncos. Bo Nix can move outside the pocket and make plays on the run. That could push Donald to show more of his old game.

Aaron Donald Found More To Fix Than Celebrate After His Rams Comeback

Aaron Donald played 32 snaps against New York Giants. He made three tackles, including one for loss, and added a quarterback pressure. He was also double-teamed seven times.

For many players, that would be a strong return. Donald still saw things he wanted to fix.

"Just breaking myself down, watching myself," Donald said. "What I could have done better, things I did right, ways I can clean little things up, seeing where I'm at right now."

That extra work gave him a better idea of his current level. He is not trying to copy the player he was years ago. He is trying to understand what he can still do now.

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was impressed with the first look.

"He might tell you differently, but I thought he looked excellent," Shula said. "He was awesome. He put a lot of pressure on the quarterback."

Donald also sounded confident about his progress.

"I think I'm on the right pace," Donald said. "Pretty confident where I'm at right now."

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But the next game brings a harder job.

Bo Nix And Denver Give Aaron Donald A Different Problem To Solve

Nix brings more movement to the pocket. The Broncos quarterback has also been trusted with more control before the snap. He can change plays, adjust protection and react to what he sees from the defense.

"Let the quarterback play the game through his eyes," Nix said. "And get us to the right plays."

That matters against a player like Donald. If Nix gets outside the pocket, Rams' pass rush has to stay under control. One missed gap can give the quarterback time to find an open receiver or run for extra yards.

Nix knows the same thing.

"It's all about getting to the right football play so that we give ourselves the best advantage," Nix said.

Denver also brings the altitude factor. Empower Field sits one mile above sea level, which can make visiting players tire faster.

Donald has not played there since 2018.

"I've got to go out there and see," he said.

The first game was about his return. The next one is about proving how much he can still give the Rams.