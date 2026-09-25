Jaxson Dart's knee injury has ended his 2026 regular season, and the New York Giants are now in full damage-control mode at quarterback. Jameis Winston has taken over as starter, but head coach John Harbaugh has openly acknowledged that a trade remains on the table. That conversation quickly pulled Joe Flacco into the spotlight. The 41-year-old Bengals backup shares 11 seasons of history with Harbaugh from their time together in Baltimore, which only gave the rumours more fuel to burn.

What Did Joe Flacco Say About the Giants Trade Rumours?

Flacco handled the speculation the way only a veteran with over a decade in the league can. Relaxed, almost amused. "I just get a kick out of it," he said. "I mean, because the stuff happened yesterday, but it's obviously not real and not true. But it was good enough to get people, like certain friends of mine and things like that, to get them to text me, 'Hey, I'll see you in New York.' And I was like, 'No, guys, you won't; you know that's not true.' I kind of just get a little bit of a kick out of it. I haven't really given it too much thought at this point."

His loyalty to Cincinnati came through just as clearly. "It's not up to me. I'm on the Cincinnati Bengals, and because of that, that's my focus is just being here and doing the things I need to do to get better each day while I'm here. I'm a Cincinnati Bengal and I'm doing everything I can to get ready for the Pittsburgh Steelers."

The trade chatter was not entirely without logic. Harbaugh and Flacco share 11 seasons of history together in Baltimore, a partnership that produced a Super Bowl win with Flacco taking home MVP honours. The Giants reportedly held talks with Flacco last offseason too, before he signed with Cleveland and was eventually traded to Cincinnati. So the connection was there. But Flacco was blunt when asked if he had any reason to believe a trade was coming: "I have no reason to believe that. No."

Who Are the Giants Actually Targeting At Quarterback After Dart's Injury?

The Giants are not limiting themselves to one name. According to CBS Sports, New York is also weighing options that include Tyler Huntley, Justin Fields, Mitchell Trubisky, and Anthony Richardson. Mac Jones and J.J. McCarthy have surfaced as additional possibilities. Harbaugh has made it clear the door is open, which means the quarterback search in New York is still very much active.

Flacco's own path back to the NFL this year was a turbulent one. After going 1-3 as a starter in Cleveland during the 2025 season, he returned to Cincinnati on a new deal in 2026 as Burrow's primary backup. He knows better than most how fast roster situations can change. He admitted as much, saying the trade from Cleveland to Cincinnati last year blindsided him. But right now, his answer on New York is simple. He is a Bengal, and his mind is on Pittsburgh.