Russell Wilson has seen enough from San Francisco 49ers to believe they may win this season. The team is 2-0 after two strong wins and its recent result made the talk even louder. San Francisco beat Miami Dolphins 35-13 after scoring touchdowns on its opening five drives. Wilson had already backed the team before this fast start. He has repeated that belief on his Set, Hut! podcast. At the same time his comments about Pittsburgh Steelers show a very different view of another NFL team.

Russell Wilson Believes San Francisco 49ers Have The Pieces To Go All The Way

Wilson's belief comes from what he sees across the San Francisco roster. San Francisco 49ers opened the season with a 27-7 win after Los Angeles Rams before beating Miami in Week 2.

Brock Purdy played a big part in the second win. He completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored once on the ground. George Kittle was a major part of the passing attack as San Francisco kept control of the game.

Wilson shared, "I told you. I told you guys in the group chat, and you all doubted me a little bit. I said this is a team that may win the Super Bowl because of who they got and if they stay healthy."

Health is the part Wilson keeps coming back to. San Francisco has already dealt with injuries, including problems at receiver. The team will now face the Arizona Cardinals before games facing Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

“I told you. I told you guys in the group chat and you all doubted me a little bit. I said this is a team that may win the Super Bowl because of who they got and if they stay heathy.”



— Russell Wilson



Wilson has been saying for a while now that the 49ers should not be slept on pic.twitter.com/UauYy0CzrV — Coach Yac ???? (@Coach_Yac) September 24, 2026

Those games will give San Francisco 49ers more difficult test. They will also show if the strong start can continue when the pressure grows.

Russell Wilson's Steelers Criticism Shows Why His 49ers View Stands Out

Wilson's comments on Pittsburgh Steelers were much more critical. Pittsburgh lost 20-3 to New England Patriots in Week 2 and the offense could not create much.

"I think their offense looked stale," Wilson said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers offense, no motions, there's no shifts. That's what Aaron [Rodgers]'s done all these years."

Aaron Rodgers finished that game with 187 passing yards and one interception. Wilson also compared Rodgers' current situation with his years in Green Bay, when he had targets such as Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams.

Wilson did not say the Steelers cannot improve. Instead, he said they need to find the right way to use Rodgers in their current system.

"I think that's where they've gotta figure out, ‘How do we marry up what we used to do back in the day with Aaron to what we need to do today?' I think that's the issue in Pittsburgh."

For Wilson, the difference is clear.