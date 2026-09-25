Madison Beer's latest appearance at a Los Angeles Chargers game has added another layer to the growing attention around her relationship with quarterback Justin Herbert. Former NFL safety T.J. Ward has now criticized Beer's game-day appearance, focusing on her clothing and reaction when television cameras showed her in the stands. His comments come as the Chargers sit at 0-2 after two home losses, while Herbert has also faced questions about his early-season play. Ward has connected those two storylines, though there is no evidence from the Chargers that Beer has affected Herbert's performance.

Why did T.J. Ward criticise Madison Beer's Chargers appearance?

Ward did not limit his comments to Herbert's football form. He questioned the attention surrounding the quarterback's relationship with Beer and then pointed directly at her appearance during a Chargers game.

“Was she not at the game with revealing clothing on?” Ward asked. “And as soon as the camera got to her, she did a little extra.”

That criticism has pushed the discussion away from football and into a more personal space. Beer, a singer and Herbert's fiancée, was shown several times during Los Angeles' games at SoFi Stadium. During the season opener against Arizona, she wore Chargers colors and celebrated after Herbert helped produce a touchdown.

Ward defended his right to make the observation, saying, “When you put your personal life in front of the world, it's up for critique. It's up for observation.”

He also questioned whether Herbert's public profile has shifted toward his relationship instead of football.

What did T.J. Ward say about Justin Herbert and Madison Beer?

Ward's larger argument centers on Herbert's start to the season. The Chargers have lost their first two games by identical 26-14 scores, first to the Cardinals and then to the Raiders. Herbert struggled in the second defeat, throwing two interceptions and losing three fumbles, although Los Angeles recovered each one.

Ward asked, “Has he gotten better or worse since they got together?” He followed that by questioning what people now associate with Herbert when his name comes up.

Still, the available evidence does not establish a link between Beer and Herbert's play. A viral claim that coach Jim Harbaugh had banned Beer from Chargers games was also debunked, with no credible report supporting it.

Ward later added, “I'm not talking about love. Love is love. That's cool. Love your lady,” before explaining his own expectations about how a partner should present herself.

For now, the Chargers' real issue remains on the field. Herbert and Los Angeles head to Buffalo for Week 3, while Beer's presence continues to draw attention that has little to do with the quarterback's next throw.