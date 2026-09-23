For a player who entered the NFL with enormous expectations, Marvin Harrison Jr.'s third season had begun far quieter than expected. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver had managed only one catch for 33 yards through the first two games, including a scoreless outing against the Seattle Seahawks. That slow start had brought more attention to his role and production, but Harrison did not appear ready to let the outside noise shape his approach. Speaking Wednesday, he addressed the criticism and explained where his focus remained.

Marvin Harrison Jr. explains his focus amid criticism

Harrison did not pretend the criticism had passed him by. He said the social media era meant players could see nearly everything written about them, but he planned to keep his focus on Arizona and his own process.

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. You get platforms to speak your mind, and that's okay for me. I'm just gonna continue to worry about my team and my process and helping the team win best I can,” Harrison said.

His response came after a difficult Week 2 outing against the Seattle Seahawks, when he finished without a catch. Questions about his route running and effort had followed, while Arizona managed only 33 points across its first two games. Harrison pointed to several factors behind his limited production. He said the right coverage, protection, route, pass and read all had to come together before a deep play could work.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s slow start in 2026

The attention had grown because Harrison entered the season with major expectations. He caught 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, but injuries and illness limited him to 12 games in 2025, when he finished with 608 yards and four touchdowns.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said Harrison had opportunities against Seattle that never fully developed, including a potential deep shot early in the game. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett backed his receiver too, saying nobody in the building had lost confidence in him.

Harrison, meanwhile, kept his answer simple: “Stick to my process. Don't change anything I've been doing. Continue to work hard day in and day out. That's the best you can do in this situation."