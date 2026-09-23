The story behind the Kansas City Chiefs began with a businessman who was turned away by the NFL and decided to build a rival league instead. Lamar Hunt founded the Dallas Texans in 1959 before moving the franchise to Kansas City four years later. More than six decades on, his four children share ownership of the team, with Clark Hunt leading the organization. The family's connection to the Chiefs goes far beyond football, tracing back to an oil fortune and a legacy that helped shape the modern NFL.

Inside the Hunt family's Chiefs ownership

Lamar Hunt did not enter professional football through an easy route. After the NFL rejected his plans for a Dallas expansion team, he helped create the American Football League in 1959. His Dallas Texans became one of the league's original clubs before he moved the franchise to Kansas City four years later.

Hunt remained at the center of the organization until he died in 2006. The team eventually passed to his four children, Lamar Hunt Jr., Sharron Hunt, Clark Hunt and Daniel Hunt. Each holds an equal stake, while Clark handles the day-to-day leadership as chairman and CEO. The family's financial story goes back another generation. Lamar was the son of H.L. Hunt, a Texas oil wildcatter who built a huge fortune through the oil business.

While each sibling continues to hold an equal 25% stake, the Chiefs' earlier $4.7 billion valuation has since changed. Forbes reported that the franchise was valued at $8.8 billion, following a 42% rise linked to plans for a new $3 billion stadium.

Lamar Hunt's lasting Chiefs legacy

Lamar's influence went well beyond owning a football team. He helped build the AFL and played a major role in the merger with the NFL. He was also credited with giving the league's championship game its famous name, the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 1970, four years after the AFL and NFL agreed to merge. Lamar died in 2006, but his name remains part of the league through the Lamar Hunt Trophy, awarded to the AFC champion. Clark later carried that family legacy into a new era. Since becoming CEO, he oversaw a period that brought multiple AFC West titles and three Super Bowl championships.

The Chiefs' ownership story, therefore, is more than a billionaire family holding an NFL franchise. It stretches from H.L. Hunt's oil fortune to Lamar Hunt's creation of the AFL and finally to Clark Hunt leading the Chiefs through their modern run of success.