Minnesota had just pulled off a hard-fought 27-24 win over Washington when P.J. Fleck found himself at the center of an unusual postgame moment. The Golden Gophers coach ran toward senior linebacker Maverick Baranowski, who had blood on his face after taking a cleat to the mouth on the final play. Fleck embraced his player, but his celebration took an unexpected turn. Within seconds, the Minnesota coach had blood on his own face, turning an emotional victory scene into one of the strangest celebrations of the night.

What happened during P. J. Fleck's celebration

Baranowski had been hit by a cleat on the final play, leaving blood running from his mouth. After Minnesota secured the road victory, Fleck grabbed the senior linebacker's head with both hands, wiped the blood from his mouth and brushed it onto his own cheek.

Fox broadcaster Jack Kizer captured the strange scene in real time, calling it the “definition of blood, sweat and tears.” Fleck then continued racing around the field, embracing players and staff before pointing toward Minnesota's fans and shouting, “You're the f—ing best!” The celebration followed the Gophers' first road win since November 2024. Baranowski, who recorded seven tackles, a sack and an interception, later described Fleck as a “crazy man.”

“I love that guy more than anyone,” Baranowski said, calling the moment an “awesome opportunity” to celebrate with his coach.

P. J. Fleck's bond with Maverick Baranowski

Fleck had a simple explanation for the unusual gesture. Speaking after the game, he called Baranowski his “blood brother” and said, “Back in the day, I'm sure that's what they did, the frontiersmen out west. Just throw a little blood on there, I guess.”

His praise for the senior went far beyond the celebration. Fleck compared Baranowski to former players Blake Cashman and Robert Spillane, saying, “If Blake Cashman and Robert Spillane had a baby, you'd produce Maverick.” He called Baranowski the heartbeat of Minnesota's defense and praised the way he plays the game.

That connection runs deeper than football. Baranowski has previously said he could call Fleck at any time and has spoken with him about personal struggles away from the sport. Minnesota wide receiver Javon Tracy, who watched the celebration up close, summed up Fleck's personality simply: “He's different, man. Like, he's crazy. He's very energetic.”