Patrick Mahomes had plenty to celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 24-10 on Sunday. The quarterback posted a simple “3-0 ⏰” message on Instagram shortly after the win, and it quickly drew attention from his teammates. Travis Kelce was among the first to respond, leaving a fired-up “LFG!!!!!!” in the comments. The reaction came after Kelce played a key role in the finish, catching an 11-yard touchdown from Mahomes with 2:55 left to put the game out of reach.

Why did Patrick Mahomes' post get so much attention?

Mahomes did not need a long message to capture the mood inside the Chiefs locker room. His “3-0” post summed up Kansas City's start to the season, and Heavy reported that it had passed 60,000 likes within 30 minutes.

Kelce's response added another layer to the post. “LFG!!!!!!” was short, but it matched the feeling around a team that had just found a way to close out a game that remained competitive for much of the afternoon. Brittany Mahomes and Rashee Rice also reacted in the comments, giving the post even more attention.

The 3-0 record matters, too. Kansas City did not cruise from the opening whistle. Miami moved the ball and stayed within reach before the Chiefs made the decisive plays late. The Dolphins finished 0-for-3 on fourth-down attempts, including a failed try with six minutes left that gave Kansas City good field position.

How did Travis Kelce help the Chiefs beat the Dolphins?

Kelce did not have a huge workload, but his two catches were important. He finished with 59 receiving yards, and both receptions came at useful moments. His first catch came on the Chiefs' opening offensive play, when Mahomes found him for a 48-yard gain.

Then came the play that sealed the result.

With Kansas City facing third-and-6 late in the fourth quarter, Mahomes connected with Kelce for an 11-yard touchdown. The score pushed the Chiefs ahead 24-10 with 2:55 remaining and effectively ended Miami's hopes of a comeback.

That made Kelce's “LFG!!!!!!” reaction to Mahomes' post feel fitting. His production was limited in volume, but his biggest contribution came when Kansas City needed it. Mahomes' post celebrated the perfect record, while Kelce's comment captured the energy behind it.