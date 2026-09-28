Dak Prescott had watched the Dallas Cowboys come within one play of winning in Brazil, only to see the Ravens steal it at the finish. Dallas tied Baltimore at 31 with seven seconds left, but Lamar Jackson found Zay Flowers for a 27-yard gain before Tyler Loop hit a 56-yard field goal. The 34-31 loss left Prescott visibly frustrated, but the quarterback did not point toward the defense. Instead, he put the late-game failure on himself and the Cowboys' offense.

What went wrong for Dak Prescott and Cowboys

The Cowboys had the chance to take control when a pass interference call on Nate Wiggins gave them first and goal at the two-yard line with 28 seconds left. Dallas could not finish the drive.

Prescott's pass to George Pickens fell incomplete, Luke Schoonmaker was called for a false start, and Prescott ran for two yards. On third down, Prescott threw the ball away, leaving Brandon Aubrey to make a 23-yard field goal and tie the game instead of giving Dallas the lead.

“Frustrated as hell. Excuse me. Embarrassed,” Prescott said, We know we call ourselves the best offense, GOTI, and we get down to the one-yard line and don't put it in. Yeah, it just sucks.” Prescott finished 25 of 40 for 276 yards and a touchdown, while adding 19 rushing yards. Dallas produced 415 total yards and 27 first downs, but those numbers did not erase the missed chances near the goal line.

Dak Prescott looks ahead after painful Cowboys loss

Prescott also pointed to other moments when Dallas failed to finish drives. He said the Cowboys “got in our own way” and felt they could have scored after the pass interference call. He singled out his third-down throwaway as one play he wanted back. Prescott said he should have stayed in the pocket longer and placed the ball toward the front pylon, where Pickens appeared to have a chance.

The quarterback then turned his attention toward the Cowboys' response. Dallas dropped to 1-2 and faced another road game against the Houston Texans on October 4. “We just got to lean on our brotherhood,” Prescott said. “It's a long season.”

For Prescott, though, the immediate feeling was harder to shake. “This one hurts,” he said, with Dallas heading into a 10-hour flight home after letting a winnable game slip away.