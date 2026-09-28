For Cam Ward, the final seconds against the New York Giants were supposed to be about finding a way to win. Instead, his late interception handed the Tennessee Titans another loss and sent frustration toward his family after the game. Ward's sister, Chantel, said the criticism did not stop with the quarterback. She claimed people flooded her social media messages with threats, bullying and personal attacks aimed at her and her family. That pushed her to speak publicly about what she had been facing away from the football field.

What Cam Ward's sister said about the online harassment

Chantel said the abuse came through her Facebook, X and Instagram messages after Titans games. She said people targeted her and her family over Ward's performances, even though none of them played a role in what happened on the field.

“The fact I even have to post this is diabolical,” Chantel wrote on her Instagram story. She said fans could criticize a game, a decision or a player's performance because that was part of sports. Her concern was the decision by some people to seek out a player's relatives and direct that anger toward them.

Chantel described Ward differently from the way fans see him. “Cam is a quarterback to y'all. He's entertainment on Sundays. To me, that's my little brother,” she wrote. “Somebody I've loved, protected, supported, and watched work for this his entire life.” She added that the screenshots she had shared represented only a small part of what she had received.

Cam Ward's costly finish against the Giants

The reaction followed a difficult ending for Ward at MetLife Stadium. The Titans had gone scoreless through three quarters before Ward helped put together a fourth-quarter touchdown drive, giving Tennessee a chance to take the lead late.

Ward then guided the Titans into the Giants' red zone with a 12-play drive. With less than 20 seconds left and the ball at New York's 7-yard line, he had room to scramble but instead threw toward the end zone. Giants safety Jevon Holland intercepted the pass with 17 seconds remaining, ending Tennessee's comeback attempt.

“I think if I threw it higher, it would've been a different result,” Ward said afterwards. “I don't think it was reckless. I think it just wasn't a good ball at the end of the day.” The loss dropped Tennessee to 0-3. The Titans had scored on only one of three red zone trips, while Ward also missed another chance earlier when a pass intended for Carnell Tate fell incomplete in the red zone.