The Ravens appeared to be heading toward overtime against the Cowboys in Brazil, but seven seconds were enough to change everything. Dallas had tied the game at 31-31 with a field goal, leaving Baltimore with the ball at its own 35-yard line and almost no time to work with. Then Lamar Jackson found Zay Flowers, who made the catch and got down before the clock expired. Jackson called timeout with one second left, giving Tyler Loop a chance to attempt a 56-yard field goal. He made it, and Baltimore escaped Rio with a 34-31 win.

How did the Ravens win the game with only seven seconds left?

The Ravens needed almost nothing to create a chance, and that was the problem for Dallas. After Brandon Aubrey's field goal tied the game, only seven seconds remained. Dallas had a choice on the kickoff. Instead of forcing Baltimore to return the ball and burn time, the Cowboys sent the kick into the end zone for a touchback.

That decision gave Jackson and the Ravens exactly what they needed: a chance to run one play without losing valuable seconds.

Jackson quickly found Flowers in the open field. Flowers got down just before the clock appeared to hit zero, but officials determined Jackson had called timeout with one second remaining. The play was close enough that it required a review.

That single second completely changed the situation. Loop came onto the field for a 56-yard attempt and drilled the kick, giving Baltimore its second win of the season.

Why did the Cowboys' final kickoff decision matter so much?

The issue was not that Dallas failed to stop a long drive. It was that the Cowboys gave Baltimore an opportunity that could have been removed before the final play even began.

A squib or in-play kickoff would have forced the Ravens to handle the return and allowed the clock to run. Instead, the touchback preserved all seven seconds. Sporting News noted that if Baltimore had needed to field a squib kick, it may not have had enough time to make the Jackson-to-Flowers play happen.

The margin was tiny, but the consequence was enormous. Dallas had already fought back from a three-point deficit and tied the game, only to leave Jackson with just enough time for one more shot.

The sequence also drew comparisons with the Chiefs' famous 13-second playoff finish involving Patrick Mahomes. This time, though, Jackson needed only seven seconds.

For Dallas, the final score will show a three-point loss. The final seven seconds tell a much more specific story.