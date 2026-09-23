Taylor Swift's Emmys appearance gave Travis Kelce plenty to talk about when he and Jason Kelce reviewed a clip from her “Law & Order: SVU” skit on an upcoming episode of “New Heights.” Swift played a rookie detective alongside Mariska Hargitay, turning her long-standing connection to the show into a playful Emmys cameo. Travis praised her performance, but his attention soon shifted from the acting to Swift's outfit. His comment caught Jason off guard and added a very different layer to the conversation. It was classic brotherly banter, with Travis making it clear that he noticed more than just Swift's comedic timing.

What did Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift's Emmys look?

Travis did not stop at praising Swift's performance. After watching part of the skit, he offered a broader compliment about what his wife can do.

“There's not much she can't do.”

He then added a more personal observation about Swift's rookie-detective outfit.

“kinda hot with a gun on her waist,”

Jason immediately burst out laughing and questioned what his brother had focused on.

“That's what you took from that?”

Travis leaned into the joke rather than backing away from it.

“Now I know what to get her for Christmas,”

The exchange gave the segment a relaxed feel and showed how quickly a discussion about Swift's acting could turn into typical Kelce-family teasing. Travis clearly enjoyed the skit, but his reaction to the outfit became the line that stood out.

What was Taylor Swift's ‘Law & Order: SVU' Emmys skit about?

Swift appeared during the 2026 Emmys broadcast on Sept. 14, with Hargitay hosting the ceremony. The cameo played directly into Swift's well-known interest in “Law & Order: SVU,” with the singer taking on the role of a rookie detective.

The skit centered on an investigation into whether Swift would attend the Emmys, poking fun at the constant speculation around her appearances and the clues fans search for in her projects.

Swift also included one of her cats in the segment. Emmys producer Dionne Harmon confirmed that the cat was Swift's real pet, Olivia Benson, whose name comes from Hargitay's character on “Law & Order: SVU.”

The Emmys appearance also added another chapter to Swift's friendship with Hargitay. The pair had previously attracted attention at the NBA Finals, where they celebrated together during a Knicks victory at Madison Square Garden.

For Kelce, though, the Emmys clip offered a simpler takeaway. He liked the performance, praised Swift's ability and, with a quick joke, made it obvious that the detective costume had caught his eye too.