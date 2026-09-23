The Los Angeles Rams gave the travel excuse fresh life with their dominant 28-6 win over the New York Giants, but George Kittle is not buying it. After losing 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne in Week 1, the Rams looked like a different team against New York. Sean McVay's decision to arrive in Australia only two days before the opener became a major talking point, especially after San Francisco had gone a week early. Kittle understands how difficult the trip was, but he still believes the 49ers won because they were the better team that night. His comments keep the focus on what happened on the field, not just the travel schedule.

Why does George Kittle reject the Rams' travel excuse?

Kittle did not dismiss the travel issue itself. He experienced the effects of the long trip firsthand after the 49ers arrived in Australia well ahead of the game. He said the difference in preparation was obvious once San Francisco learned the Rams would arrive only two days before kickoff.

“I think we're a pretty good team. So I think straight up we beat the Rams, but they're also an incredible team with incredible talent, and Aaron Donald looked pretty good last night – darn it, Aaron. But I mean that, that whole thing, I mean, when, when they told us we're going out a week early and then the Rams announced they're going out two days, I was like, ‘Yeah, well, let's see who has the best plan,'” Kittle said.

That is where Kittle's argument gets interesting. He is not claiming the travel had no effect. He is saying the 49ers still had to execute, and they did. San Francisco controlled the game and finished with a 27-7 win.

The Rams' Week 2 performance also showed why Kittle does not want the first meeting reduced to a travel story. Los Angeles produced a much sharper display against New York, with Matthew Stafford throwing four touchdown passes in the 28-6 victory.

What did George Kittle say about Sean McVay's travel decision?

Kittle acknowledged that playing so soon after arriving in Australia could have been difficult. His own experience there made that clear.

“And then I would just say, after being there for two days, I was totally in a brain fog, and sleepy and tired. So I think that would have been tough to play a football game on, but, you know, the Rams went out and did it; they did it their way. And I just saw a Sean McVay quote from yesterday. I think it was, ‘you know, sometimes you just make a bad decision.' He used other words, but I laughed pretty hard at that. And I appreciate the accountability from Sean McVay.”

McVay has since accepted responsibility for the travel approach, acknowledging that the plan did not work as intended. That admission gives the Rams a clear explanation for the poor opener, but Kittle still separates the mistake from the result.

The debate may not end there. San Francisco and Los Angeles meet again in Week 14 at Levi's Stadium, giving both teams another chance to settle the argument on American soil. This time, there will be far fewer questions about jet lag.