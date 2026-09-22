Jalen Hurts gave the Philadelphia Eagles another reason to celebrate after a tense night against the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback had mistakes to deal with, but he stayed in the game when his team needed him most. His mother, Pamela Hurts, also had something to say after the win. Her proud words added a personal touch to an already big night for her son. Jalen Hurts then made the moment even more special with a late touchdown drive that turned a 20-17 deficit into a 24-20 win. It was another reminder of how much he means to Philadelphia.

Pamela Hurts Adds A Proud Touch To Jalen Hurts' Special Night

Pamela Hurts made her feelings clear after the Philadelphia Eagles completed their comeback against the Tennessee Titans. In a TikTok video, she said, “Hey, you know I gotta say this with my whole chest: my QB be more clutch than yours.”

Her words came after a game where Jalen Hurts had to deal with pressure from the Tennessee Titans defense. He threw two interceptions, but those mistakes did not stop him from taking control when the game reached its final moments.

The Philadelphia Eagles were down 20-17 with 1:56 left. Jalen Hurts then led a nine-play, 65-yard drive without a timeout. He went 6-for-8 for 61 yards on the drive and finished it by finding Darius Cooper for a three-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining.

No one will talk about this Jalen Hurts final drive … pic.twitter.com/AHRmW09d9A — MD (@mike_daddino) September 20, 2026

That play gave Philadelphia the lead and changed the mood inside the stadium.

Jalen Hurts' Late Drive Added More Meaning To Philadelphia Eagles' Win

The comeback also added another line to Jalen Hurts' growing record as a starting quarterback. He moved to 59-24 after 84 starts, giving him one of the strongest winning records among quarterbacks at that stage of their careers.

Jalen Hurts also won his sixth straight road opener. That put him alongside Roger Staubach as the only quarterbacks to win their first six road openers.

His numbers against the Tennessee Titans were not perfect. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. But the final drive showed why his teammates continued to trust him.

Jalen Hurts also had a short exchange with the Tennessee Titans after the game. “You started that s—,” he said with a smile. “I had to finish it.”

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons later explained that his pregame comments were about keeping Jalen Hurts inside the pocket and limiting his running ability. He said they were not meant as a personal shot at the quarterback.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, the result mattered more than the earlier words. Jalen Hurts made mistakes, faced pressure and still found a way to lead his team on its most important drive.

That gave Pamela Hurts a proud moment to celebrate, while Philadelphia walked away with another comeback win to remember.