Jon Gruden once made it clear that coaching was still something he wanted. Now, his words sound very different. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders coach says he no longer feels the need to chase an NFL job. His life at Barstool Sports has given him football work, while his recent trip to Auburn brought back memories from his early coaching days. At the same time, his legal fight with the NFL is still moving forward. For Gruden, the road back to an NFL sideline now looks much less important than it once did.

Jon Gruden Says An NFL Coaching Job Would Need To Be Special

Gruden has not completely closed the door on coaching. He has simply changed what he wants from it.

“I'm not fighting to go just to coach anywhere; I don't want to go work in any city, I just don't want to,” Jon Gruden said on Scripps Sports Network. “I got a nice life here, I got a hell of a team, Barstool Sports is undefeated, man, you know, it would take a hell of an opportunity for me to come back, I don't need to do it.”

That is a big change from the way Gruden spoke about coaching in the past.

During a visit connected to the Georgia Bulldogs, he once said, “The only reason I really came here is I want to coach again.”

His coaching record explains why the idea of a return stayed alive. Gruden led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title after taking over in 2002. His first spell with the Raiders also included two AFC West titles.

GRUDEN'S GUT CHECK FOR SNF!!



Lock in with me during this Chiefs/Colts game, should be a great one!@DKSports #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/ayhwd7Y7b1 — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) September 20, 2026

But his second Raiders run ended in 2021 after offensive emails from years earlier became public.

Jon Gruden Revisits His Coaching Past While His NFL Lawsuit Continues

Gruden is now building a different football life through Barstool Sports. He joined the company in 2024 and works on football shows while also visiting college programs.

His recent Auburn trip showed that the game still means a lot to him. Gruden attended Auburn's game against Florida and remembered losing there during his early coaching years.

“Last time I was here, I got my ass kicked — 34 to 8,” Gruden said.

He also spoke about his connections to Auburn stars Cadillac Williams and Cam Newton. The visit gave him another chance to stay close to college football without taking an NFL job.

Meanwhile, Gruden's legal battle with the NFL remains unresolved. He claims the league was involved in leaking his emails after its investigation into the Washington Football Team. The NFL has denied the allegation. The case is scheduled for trial in May 2027.

For now, Gruden appears comfortable with football on his own terms. A return to coaching remains possible, but only if the opportunity feels right to him