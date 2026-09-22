Shedeur Sanders may not have been the quarterback taking the biggest steps for Cleveland Browns this week while he still found a way to make his day count. While Deshaun Watson helped the Browns beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sanders spent part of his time with students in East Cleveland. His mother, Pilar Sanders, gave fans a look at that side of his life. The visit came at a time when Sanders is waiting for his chance on the field. For now, Watson has given Cleveland another reason to keep him in charge.

Shedeur Sanders Chose A School Visit When He Could Have Stayed Away

Pilar Sanders shared a video from Shedeur Sanders' visit to W. H. Kirk Middle School and Caledonia Elementary on September 22. The post showed a welcome sign with Sanders' picture and No. 2 jersey.

Cleveland Browns quarterback did not just stop by for photos. He helped hand out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies. The event was done with Chase Bank and Pizza Hut's BOOK IT! Program.

Sanders picked schools in East Cleveland on purpose. He wanted children there to see something good happening in their area.

“I chose two schools in East Cleveland because I like going to different places a lot of people wouldn't go and showing a positive side of things because if you just look online, you only see the negativity about parts of East Cleveland and different parts of Cleveland,” Sanders said.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders was in East Cleveland today, giving away 500 backpacks full of supplies to students at Kirk Middle and Caledonia Elementary.



The kids also got treated to Pizza Hut and Pammy's Ice Cream.



There were LOTS of smiles and squeals from excited kids today. pic.twitter.com/Relp4IN95v — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 22, 2026

He also gave the students a message that had little to do with football. He asked them to keep going, attend school and stay focused on small things. One backpack received a simple message from him: “Be Legendary.”

Deshaun Watson's Week 2 Performance Gives Cleveland More To Think About

While Sanders was helping young students, Deshaun Watson was making his own statement on the field.

Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns as Cleveland Browns beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19. He also ran for 22 yards and finished with a 121.9 passer rating.

That was a clear change from his Week 1 showing facing Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland lost that game 34-10, and Watson was sacked five times.

Todd Monken was pleased with the change and praised Watson after the Tampa Bay win.

“I'm gonna enjoy this win and I thought he played his a– off,” Monken said. “I'm so happy for him.”

The result also leaves Shedeur Sanders in the backup role for now. Watson has now given the coaching staff a stronger reason to stay with him heading into Week 3.