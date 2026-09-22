Over the past few weeks, Arch Manning has discovered how easily a brief remark may develop into a much larger story. After making fun of a fake AI video featuring ESPN reporter Holly Rowe, the quarterback for the Texas Longhorns was criticized. Later on, he expressed regret and claimed he needed to be more considerate. Eli Manning, his uncle, has now shared a straightforward lesson from his own time spent in front of the camera. Eli's message covered more ground than just this particular occurrence. It was about recognizing whether a space is welcoming while keeping in mind that every word has the power to spread.



Eli Manning Wants Arch Manning To Understand How Media Can Change A Moment

Speaking with Front Office Sports, Eli Manning said Arch Manning would need to learn how to deal with the media in his own way. He also explained why young players can get caught off guard.

“He'll have to figure out that media on his own, and a lot of it is just kind of growing pains. You feel like media's your pal, you relax with them a little bit, you try to be funny, and then they can take it and run. You gotta be careful.”

That point fits what happened with Arch. The video he mentioned was fake, but the reaction to his words was real. The clip spread online, and the Texas quarterback soon had to explain himself. For a player with so much attention around him, the moment also showed how little space there can be between a casual joke and a serious public issue. One answer can follow an athlete long after the game is over.

Nah they gotta get Arch Manning some media training ASAP. This is CRAZY lmaoo



“I saw the AI Edit of (Sark) slapping Holly Rowe… That's a good one” - Arch Manning pic.twitter.com/YoJFeA4ByI — Hater Report (@HaterReport) September 15, 2026

Arch later apologized directly to Holly Rowe. He said there was nothing funny about the video and accepted that his words had hurt people. Rowe said she accepted the apology after speaking with him privately.

Arch Manning's Short Media Session Shows A Clear Change In Approach

There was another small detail that stood out this week. During Tuesday's media availability, Arch Manning gave very short answers and moved through questions quickly. According to The Sporting News, he answered 24 questions in about 90 seconds.

That was a sharp change from the more relaxed style that had drawn attention earlier. It did not erase the controversy, but it showed how the young quarterback may now be choosing his words with more care.



For Arch Manning, the bigger challenge is now beyond the next throw. He is learning how to handle attention while still being himself. Eli Manning's advice gives him a simple reminder. A friendly room can still become a national story once the microphones are on.