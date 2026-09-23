Aaron Rodgers entered the 2026 NFL season with plenty to prove, but the early numbers have raised fresh concerns about his final chapter in football. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-1 after two games, yet their offense has struggled to find a rhythm. Rodgers has thrown just one touchdown, and his QBR places him near the bottom of the league. With Pittsburgh searching for answers, the veteran quarterback faces growing pressure to turn things around before the season slips away.

Aaron Rodgers ranks near the bottom in NFL QBR

Rodgers currently sits 30th among 32 qualified quarterbacks with a QBR of 31.6, according to the figures reported by Heavy. Only Justin Herbert, at 29.3, and Cooper Rush, at 5.2, rank below him.

ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating, or QBR, uses a 0-to-100 scale to assess a quarterback's overall performance. A score of 50 represents average play, while 75 is generally viewed as Pro Bowl-level production. Rodgers' current mark falls well below that average.

His performance against the New England Patriots on Sunday added to the concern. Rodgers posted a QBR of 28.6 in the loss, reflecting a difficult outing for both the quarterback and Pittsburgh's offense.

The veteran has averaged 204 passing yards per game through two contests and has thrown only one touchdown. Still, the numbers do not tell the whole story. Pittsburgh's offensive line has faced problems, the running game has struggled to gain traction, and DK Metcalf has missed opportunities on catchable passes.

Those issues have limited Rodgers' options, but his low QBR remains a concern as the Steelers try to build consistency.

Steelers offense struggles as Aaron Rodgers seeks a turnaround

Pittsburgh's offensive problems extend beyond its quarterback. The team ranks 30th in the NFL in total yards, averaging just 249.5 per game. Its ground attack has offered little relief, leaving Rodgers to shoulder much of the workload.

Jaylen Warren leads the Steelers with 89 rushing yards on 21 carries. Rico Dowdle has added only 37 yards on 15 attempts. With the running game producing modest results, Rodgers has been asked to throw nearly 40 times per game.

That imbalance makes the offense easier to defend and puts added pressure on a 42-year-old quarterback navigating what could be his final NFL season.

Pittsburgh's 1-1 record offers some breathing room. The Steelers opened with a 20-13 win over Atlanta, helped by a T.J. Watt pick-six. However, the offense will need to contribute more consistently if the team hopes to maintain momentum.

Rodgers still has time to improve his QBR, and two games provide only a small sample. But the Steelers need better protection, more reliable production on the ground and sharper execution from their passing attack. Until those pieces come together, Rodgers' ranking will remain a talking point in Pittsburgh.