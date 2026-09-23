Davante Adams has had one of the more eventful careers in recent NFL memory – Green Bay, Las Vegas, New York, and now Los Angeles. Through every jersey change and every relocation, one thing has stayed the same. Devanne Adams has been there. The licensed esthetician and mother of three from Salinas, California, who first crossed paths with Davante at Fresno State back in 2012, recently announced the couple is expecting their fourth child. In a post on Instagram, she put it simply: "How blessed am I to get to do this again."

Who is Devanne Adams and how did she meet Davante Adams?

Their story did not begin under NFL lights. Both California natives, Davante and Devanne first met in 2012 while attending Fresno State University -- two years before he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers. She was not chasing an NFL star. She was just a college student from Salinas who happened to fall for a kid who would later become one of the most productive wide receivers in league history.

Davante proposed to Devanne in the Bahamas in 2017, after taking her there under the pretense of a photoshoot. They wed on June 23, 2018, at Pebble Beach in Monterey County, California, with Devanne wearing a Vera Wang dress. The couple honeymooned in Greece.

Outside of the game-day sidelines, Devanne has built her own career as a licensed esthetician and skincare professional. She has never traded on her husband's name alone. When Bleacher Report caught up with her back in 2018, she was clear about who Davante really is behind the public persona: "He doesn't act like a celebrity. He's the same old Davante." A few years later, speaking to The Ringer, she added a layer to that: her husband carries a "strong, intimidating presence," but she was quick to note that "when you get to know him, there's a lot more to him."

That is exactly the kind of grounded perspective that makes their partnership work. She has navigated multiple cities, multiple team changes, and the particular chaos of raising a family mid-NFL season -- all while maintaining her own professional identity.

How many children do Devanne and Davante Adams have?

Three so far, with a fourth on the way. Their eldest daughter, Daija Leigh, arrived on September 29, 2019. Dezi Lynn followed on April 13, 2022. Their first son, Drayson, joined the family on August 8, 2024.

In the pregnancy announcement, Devanne shared a series of pictures with the family -- their three kids playing around in the garden, beach photos of the full family, and quieter moments between Devanne and Davante -- the joy coming through clearly with her baby bump visible.

On Mother's Day in 2025, she wrote on Instagram: "Beyond blessed to walk this journey of motherhood." That sentiment feels even more fitting now.

Meanwhile, Davante continues to make history on the field. After signing with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent in March 2025, he became the first player in NFL history to lead the league in receiving touchdowns with three different franchises. Devanne's response on her Instagram Stories said everything: "Different jerseys, same dominance. Watching my husband be the standard everywhere he goes will never be old."

Four children, four NFL teams, and nearly fourteen years from that first meeting in Fresno. The scoreboard keeps changing. What they have built together does not.