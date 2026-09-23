Taylor Swift's reaction to Travis Kelce's touchdown quickly became one of the biggest moments from the Chiefs' win over the Colts. Now, Kelce has finally responded to the viral clip, giving fans a glimpse of what he thought about his wife pointing to her wedding ring and shouting, “That's my husband!” Swift was watching from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20 when Kelce scored his first touchdown of the 2026 season. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end later discussed her celebration with his brother Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast, where the brothers also looked through memes inspired by the moment.

Travis Kelce Responds To Taylor Swift's Viral Touchdown Celebration

Kelce did not take long to explain how he felt about Swift's celebration. During the September 23 episode of New Heights, he watched the viral footage with Jason and said, “Just doing my deed as a husband. Listen man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud.”

The moment came after Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs' 33-30 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. Swift was shown on the NBC broadcast pointing at her wedding ring while celebrating and saying, “That's my husband!” The clip quickly spread across social media.

Kelce also joined Jason in looking at memes based on Swift's celebration. The brothers laughed at several posts, while Kelce also joked about his own touchdown, saying he looked like a “fat old man” while diving into the end zone. His performance was much stronger on the stat sheet.

Travis Kelce's Big Night Keeps Chiefs In Winning Position

Kelce finished the game with nine catches for 101 yards and one touchdown, according to NFL.com. The Chiefs beat the Colts in overtime and moved to start the 2026 regular season, giving Kelce plenty to celebrate beyond the viral moment with Swift.

The touchdown was Kelce's first of the season. The NFL also noted that the performance came as Patrick Mahomes threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City will now turn its attention to Week 3.

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins on September 27. For Swift and Kelce, though, the Colts game will also be remembered for a short exchange that took place far from the field, Swift pointing at her ring, calling Kelce her husband and then watching him respond with a simple message about making her proud.