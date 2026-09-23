Troy Aikman could be in line for a major payday at ESPN, but one familiar name may be complicating the negotiations: Tom Brady. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is reportedly seeking a new deal ahead of his current contract's expiration in 2027. Yet Brady's record-setting FOX Sports agreement has changed the financial landscape for NFL broadcasters, leaving ESPN and Aikman to find common ground on a potential nine-figure extension.

Tom Brady's FOX contract creates a challenge for Troy Aikman

Brady's move from the football field to the broadcast booth came with a remarkable deal. FOX Sports reportedly signed the seven-time Super Bowl champion to a 10-year contract worth $375 million, or $37.5 million annually.

That agreement reset expectations for top NFL game analysts. Brady's playing legacy, star power and long-term commitment helped establish a benchmark that other high-profile broadcasters could use in their own negotiations.

Aikman, who joined ESPN's Monday Night Football booth alongside Joe Buck in 2022, is now facing that changed market. His current five-year deal reportedly pays him $18 million per year and expires in 2027.

According to Front Office Sports, ESPN is trying to find a “sweet spot” between Aikman's existing salary and Brady's much higher annual pay. The report suggests the gap has become a sticking point as the network works toward an extension.

“Shortly after Aikman signed a five-year deal worth $18 million a year in 2022, Tom Brady completely reset the market for game analysts with a 10-year deal at Fox Sports worth $37.5 million per year.

“So one reason for the delay could be Aikman and ESPN trying and failing to find the sweet spot between Aikman's $18 million and Brady's $37.5 million,” Front Office Sports stated.

The reported negotiations show how Brady's contract continues to shape the broadcasting business, even beyond FOX's own booth.

Troy Aikman's ESPN future could hinge on a $100 million-plus deal

Aikman's next contract could be worth more than $100 million, particularly if ESPN wants to keep him beyond 2027. A deal paying him around $30 million annually has emerged as a possibility, though no agreement at that level has been confirmed.

ESPN also has another major benchmark within its own ranks. Buck reportedly signed a six-year, $108 million extension, adding to the pressure to settle Aikman's future.

If the two sides cannot reach terms, Aikman could explore opportunities elsewhere when his contract expires. His experience, reputation and established chemistry with Buck make his next move a major storyline in NFL broadcasting.

For now, neither a new ESPN deal nor a departure has been confirmed. Brady's massive FOX contract has set the stage, but Aikman and ESPN still need to decide what his next chapter is worth.