The New York Giants went to sleep on Monday night believing Jaxson Dart had suffered a sprained MCL. They woke up on Tuesday to a significantly darker picture. Testing conducted on the knee on Tuesday revealed the injury is worse than initially feared, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Dart could potentially miss the rest of the 2026 season, and surgery described as season-ending is a realistic outcome pending further evaluation.

"Evaluations are ongoing. We haven't gotten any final decisions yet," Giants head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Tuesday. "We've learned a lot more. I wouldn't really want to share too much until decisions get made and that takes more than one person. It takes everybody involved."

Jameis Winston, who replaced Dart during Monday's 28-6 loss to the Rams and completed 11 of 22 passes for 114 yards with two interceptions, is now expected to start in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. The Giants are 0-2.

Jaxson Dart Knee Injury: What Happened Against the Rams

Dart was hit simultaneously by Rams pass rushers Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart on the final play of New York's opening drive, with his left knee bending awkwardly under the contact. He walked off the field under his own power and refused a cart when being escorted to the locker room after evaluation in the medical tent on the sideline, which provided early optimism that the damage was limited.

Giants GM Joe Schoen told ESPN's Laura Rutledge during the game that Dart was "going to be OK." The MRI results on Tuesday revised that assessment entirely.

What an Extended Dart Absence Means for the 2026 Giants

This marks the continuation of a durability pattern that has followed Dart throughout his young NFL career. He suffered a concussion in Week 10 of his rookie season in 2025, missed multiple games, and the Giants finished that year poorly enough to land a high draft pick. He was selected 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss and took over the starting role in New York this offseason. A season-ending injury in Week 2 would be a significant blow to a franchise that has been rebuilding around him as its franchise cornerstone.

The Giants have not confirmed a final diagnosis or any surgical decision. Further updates are expected before the week's end.