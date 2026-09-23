Tyreek Hill built his NFL reputation on speed, but his workouts went well beyond sprinting. He mixed explosive leg exercises with tempo runs, agility work, strength training and yoga. During his Miami Dolphins years, he also changed his diet and dropped weight to improve his endurance. Now a free agent in 2026, Hill is rebuilding his body after a serious knee injury. His training has changed over the years, but the idea behind it has stayed consistent. Hill has worked on the muscles, mobility and conditioning that support his explosive style instead of relying only on his natural speed.

Tyreek Hill Built His Speed With More Than Sprinting

In June 2020, Hill showed his quarantine workout, which included 10 tempo runs, weighted walking lunges, explosive squat jumps, goblet squats and wall sits. He also worked on Nordic hamstring curls, an exercise he challenged other athletes to try.

Yoga became another part of his routine that summer. In an interview, Hill explained why he added it twice a week.

Per Men's Health, Hill said, “I'm taking a different approach this year. I'm doing yoga two times a week.” He added that he wanted to open his hips and glutes and felt he was getting out of his routes better.

The Dolphins era brought another adjustment. In 2025, ESPN reported that Hill had dropped from 197 pounds, when he arrived in Miami, to 183 pounds. He said the goal involved improving his endurance.

Cheetah said, “I wanted to slim down and actually lose body fat.” He also said he committed to eating right, training hard every day and drinking more water.

Tyreek Hill Changed His Focus During His 2026 Recovery

Hills current training looks very different. After dislocating his knee and tearing multiple ligaments, including his ACL, in September 2025, Hill underwent surgery the next day and later had another procedure. The Dolphins released him in 2026, leaving him a free agent. On July 23, 2026, Hill was using pool work, running, jumping and lower-body exercises during his rehabilitation.

Hill said, “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg.”

From tempo runs and yoga to changing his weight and now rebuilding his injured leg, Hill's training has never followed a single formula. His routine has kept changing with what his body and career demanded.