Aaron Rodgers has had a rough start with Pittsburgh Steelers while his younger brother Jordan Rodgers did not put the blame on him. Instead, Jordan backed Aaron Rodgers while talking about his play on ESPN's First Take. His comments came soon after the brothers reportedly repaired their relationship after years of distance. Jordan Rodgers said Aaron Rodgers was accurate on several deep throws and that some missed plays were not his fault. The moment stood out because Jordan was speaking as both a former NFL quarterback and Aaron's brother. His comments also brought their family story back into focus.

Jordan Rodgers Gives Aaron Rodgers Credit For His Throws

Jordan Rodgers was asked about Aaron Rodgers' play during the Steelers' early struggles. He did not avoid the family link. He gave a clear view of what he saw on the field.

“Rodgers was actually very accurate down the field.

“The throws that were not completed because of either a non-call or a drop down the field were on the money. Not trying to be a homer,” Jordan said.

The comment came after Pittsburgh's 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Aaron had 187 passing yards, one interception and a fourth-quarter fumble. The Steelers also had trouble on third down and could not find the end zone.

Jordan's view was not shared by everyone watching the clip. Some fans felt he was fair. Others said his family link made it hard for him to give an unbiased view of Aaron.

Hilarious: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers continues to avoid taking responsibility for the team's offensive struggles.



"We need to be better, and it starts with me…at making sure the coaches know what's not working so they call better plays"



????????????pic.twitter.com/q6XSCy77bf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2026

Still, Jordan did not say that Aaron played a perfect game. His point was that some plays broke down for reasons beyond the quarterback.

Jordan Rodgers And Aaron Rodgers Have Started A New Family Chapter

The football comments came at an important time for the Rodgers family. Aaron and Jordan had been apart for years, but the two recently met again and talked through old problems.

Aaron has also spoken about rebuilding ties with his parents and brother Luke. He has shared family moments in recent months after keeping much of that part of his life private.

Aaron has credited his wife, Brittani, with pushing him to have hard talks with his family. Those talks helped open the door for more contact.

Jordan also spoke about Aaron's relationship with Steelers coach Mike McCarthy. He said the two were still in a “feeling out process” after working together again.

For Aaron, the timing is notable. He has said the 2026 season is expected to be his last in the NFL. While his football future is nearing an end, his family life appears to be moving in a different direction.