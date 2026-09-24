Jalen Hurts' biggest moments on the football field often came with Bryonna “Bry” Rivera Burrows nearby. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback had kept their relationship out of public view for years before Burrows appeared beside him following the team's 2023 NFC Championship win. Their private romance later moved toward engagement and marriage, while Burrows built a career of her own in the technology industry. By 2025, Hurts had confirmed that the college sweetheart he had known for years had become his wife.

Who is Bry Burrows, Jalen Hurts' wife?

Burrows met Hurts while they were students at the University of Alabama. Hurts played quarterback for the Crimson Tide, while Burrows studied political science and Spanish and participated in campus organisations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha. Their relationship was believed to have started around 2016, though the pair kept much of their early romance private.

Burrows graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2017 and later earned an MBA from Alabama's Manderson School of Business in 2019. During her graduate years, she served as vice president of the MBA Association and captain of the MBA Case Team. Her career then took her into the technology sector. IBM hired Burrows as a senior client experience consultant in Dallas after her studies. She later worked as a sales executive and software financing leader before moving into an artificial intelligence partner role. Her professional life gave her an identity beyond her connection to the NFL star.

Hurts confirmed their relationship in an April 2023 interview with Essence. “I'm not married or anything like that, but I am spoken for,” he said. He later described his feelings for Burrows as something he had understood “a long time ago.”

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows' journey to marriage

The couple stepped into the public eye after the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Burrows joined Hurts on the field, and the two celebrated together as the Eagles secured their Super Bowl spot. Months later, they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 Time100 Next Gala.

Their next step came in September 2024. Burrows was seen wearing a diamond ring during an Eagles game, and the couple later confirmed their engagement to Essence. Photos showed Hurts proposing during a romantic beachside setting filled with candles, roses and a violinist. Burrows remained close to Hurts during his biggest NFL season. She celebrated his NFC Championship win in January 2025 and shared the field with him after the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

In April 2025, Hurts revealed that they had married, telling Men's Health, “You can call her my wife.” The couple later held another wedding celebration in Napa Valley in June 2025, where they celebrated with family and friends.