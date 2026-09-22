Caitlin Clark's latest connection with the Kansas City Chiefs has nothing to do with a football game. Instead, it came through a pair of sneakers sent straight to Andy Reid. Indiana Fever star gave the Chiefs coach an early pair of her Nike Caitlin 1 “Sea of Red” shoes. Reid's reaction quickly caught attention, but the moment became bigger when some of Kansas City's biggest names joined in. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes both reacted to the shoes, turning Clark's thoughtful gift into a fun NFL moment.

Caitlin Clark Picked Andy Reid For A Gift With A Kansas City Chiefs Connection

The Nike Caitlin 1 “Sea of Red” was made with Kansas City in mind. The shoe has red and gold across the upper, along with Clark's “CC” logo and a gold No. 22 on the laces. Its gold outsole adds another clear link to the Chiefs.

The shoes are not available to everyone yet. Clark's first signature Nike line is set to launch on October 1 for $140. Reid, however, already has his pair.

The gift also carries some history. Clark has openly talked about being a Chiefs fan and has spoken about her respect for Reid. On New Heights, she previously said she wanted Reid to coach in her shoes one day. That made his reaction to the gift even more meaningful.

Reid looked genuinely pleased while showing the shoes in a video shared by the Chiefs.

BIG RED: Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is the first person to get “Sea of Red” Caitlin 1s ????????



???? @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/FIEixBDCgX — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) September 22, 2026

“Man, I got my new ‘Sea of Red' Caitlin 1s right here, especially from Caitlin Clark, man,” Reid said. He then thanked Clark and praised the WNBA before adding, “Caitlin, I love the color, man. Look at these things. It's the same color you wear, and here we are. Chiefs, love it, baby.”

Travis Kelce And Patrick Mahomes Add To The Chiefs Reaction

Clark also showed her excitement after seeing Reid receive the shoes. Her reaction helped underline the personal side of the moment rather than making it feel like just another sneaker post.

Then came the reactions from Kansas City.

Travis Kelce kept his message simple, writing, “Fire up!!!!” Patrick Mahomes answered with three fire emojis. Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also called the shoes “fire,” while Gracie Hunt described the moment as “Epic.”

The attention makes sense because Clark's love for the Chiefs is not new. She has spoken about following the team and has also praised Reid, Kelce and Mahomes.

For the Chiefs, the gift brought a familiar basketball star into their world in a simple way. For Clark, it gave her a chance to share something from her own career with a coach she has admired.

The shoes may have been the gift, but the reactions around Andy Reid turned the moment into something much bigger.