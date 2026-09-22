New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is entering his second NFL season with more than just momentum. Drafted 25th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, he took over as the starter in Week 4 of his rookie year and never really looked back. With a record-setting season already behind him, a new head coach in John Harbaugh now calling the shots, and a healthier roster around him in 2026, the 23-year-old is quickly becoming one of the more compelling young quarterbacks in the league. The financial picture around him reflects exactly that.

Jaxson Dart's net worth in 2026 and what is driving his worth?

Jaxson Dart's net worth in 2026 is estimated around $5 million, built largely on his NFL contract, with career earnings already crossing $9,831,933. Even before the draft, he had made headlines during his college days at Ole Miss by signing an NIL deal with Nicholas Air, reportedly becoming the first athlete ever to partner with a private jet company. That early instinct for brand-building has followed him into the pros.

In 13 games in 2025, he threw for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 63.7% passing, rushing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. Those nine rushing touchdowns were a franchise quarterback record and the third-most by any rookie quarterback in NFL history. Numbers like that don't build a reputation. They create a brand.

The Giants opened the 2026 NFL season with a 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys, with Dart throwing three touchdowns and adding 54 rushing yards. After the game, he made clear where his head is: "I just think that we have so much respect for coach Harbs, and this team will do whatever he says because we have all the faith that he's going to put us in the best situation to win."

What is Jaxson Dart's current contract and salary with the New York Giants?

In 2026, Jaxson Dart carries a cap hit of $3,869,500, while his base salary sits at $1,611,724. The structure is fairly standard for a first-round pick, but what makes it stand out is how fully locked in it is. The entire $16,977,927 is guaranteed, meaning the Giants are all-in on the Ole Miss product through the 2028 season, with a club option potentially extending things to 2029. His four-year deal carries an average annual value of $4,244,482, and a signing bonus of $8,987,584 was paid out upfront.

Heading into 2026, the Giants have added tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receiver Darnell Mooney through free agency and are expected to get Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo back healthy, giving Dart the weapons he was largely without last season. A strong sophomore year does not just mean wins. It means leverage when extension talks eventually begin.

Harbaugh reportedly made having a franchise quarterback a non-negotiable condition before taking the Giants job, and Dart was the reason he said yes. He put it plainly at his introductory press conference: "I like the way he plays. I like his talent, skill set, all the things he's accomplished, but more than that, I like who he is and what he's about. To me, he's about football. This young guy loves football." That kind of institutional trust turns a modest rookie deal into a life-changing second contract.