Myles Garrett has spent nine seasons doing what few defensive players in NFL history ever manage: making franchises rethink what pass rushers are worth. His total NFL career earnings through the 2026 season are set to cross $151.5 million, and that number does not account for what the Los Angeles Rams are now paying him after one of the more stunning trades of recent memory. From a first overall pick to a contract landmark to a blockbuster trade, Garrett's financial story is really a story about leverage on a football field.

What is Myles Garrett's Net Worth in 2026?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Myles Garrett's net worth is estimated at $60 million. That figure reflects career earnings from a string of market-setting deals, not just one big payday.

It started early. In July 2020, Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million extension that made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history at the time, surpassing Khalil Mack. The deal carried a $25 million average annual value and included $100 million in total guarantees, with $50 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Then he did it again. In March 2025, Garrett agreed to a four-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $40 million and a total value of $204.8 million, with $122.8 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

In 2025, the first year under his new extension structure, Garrett earned roughly $26.8 million. His projected cash earnings are expected to climb sharply, including an estimated $31.5 million in 2026. Then came the trade to the Rams, which only pushed those figures higher. After the trade, Garrett signed a five-year, $208.2 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams, with an average annual salary of $41.6 million.

Garrett is also a popular figure for endorsements and brand affiliations, with deals with Reebok, Bose and Panini America, among others, in addition to contracts. His long-term deal with Reebok made him one of the most visible and highest-profile athletes on the brand's roster, with Garrett featured across the Classics division and performance categories.

How did Garrett's contracts keep breaking NFL records?

What makes Myles Garrett's financial arc unusual is that he did not just sign one landmark deal. He kept breaking his own ceiling.

He became the first player since 1982 to reach 100 career sacks before his 29th birthday. He was also the first player to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. Those numbers gave him negotiating power that most defensive players simply never have.

After the Browns finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record, Garrett publicly requested a trade, citing his desire to compete for a Super Bowl. Cleveland's response was to offer him a contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. He stayed. Then, just months later, he was traded anyway, to a Rams team that viewed him as the final piece of a championship push.

Following the trade, the Rams modified the contract structure, with Garrett receiving a $35.7 million signing bonus and a $5.5 million salary increase for 2026. For a player who never played a single down as an afterthought, the money has followed accordingly.

The difference between his $151.6 million in gross NFL earnings and his $60 million net worth reflects the taxes and expenses that come with earning at that level. What remains, though, is a fortune built almost entirely on performance, one quarterback pressure at a time.