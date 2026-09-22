Patrick Mahomes did not invest in WHOOP simply because it was a well-known fitness brand. He was already using the wearable himself. He checked its data after waking up and used the numbers to see how his body was handling the demands of an NFL season. That connection came before the investment. In Oct. 2020, the Chiefs QB invested in WHOOP when the company was valued at $1.2 billion. By 2026, the brand had raised $575 million at a $10.1 billion valuation.

Patrick Mahomes Used WHOOP Before Investing In It

Mahomes started using WHOOP at Texas Tech. Interestingly, his trainer, Bobby Stroupe, introduced him to the device. He continued using it after entering the NFL and the two would review the data together each week.

Mahomes later explained his interest in a 2021 Forbes interview. “I was blown away by the detailed data,” he said. The quarterback wanted more information to help him prepare for football, adding, “I was looking for an edge to elevate my game to the next level.”

The device tracked his recovery, strain and sleep. Mahomes said it gave him a better idea of how his body was responding to his routine.

“WHOOP took the guesswork out of my training regimen,” he said.

WHOOP also reported that checking his Recovery score was one of the first things Mahomes did after waking up. “I look at it because I want to know how I'm feeling, how my body is feeling, where I'm at,” he said.

In Oct. 2020, Mahomes had gone from using the product to investing in the company. WHOOP closed a $100 million Series E round on Oct. 28 at a $1.2 billion valuation.

Mahomes was among the players who participated. Other renowned players include Kevin Durant, Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas.

Mahomes also wore WHOOP during the 2020 NFL season, including under his sleeve during games. The company later published his season data, showing his strain and recovery numbers.

WHOOP Later Reached A $10.1B Valuation

WHOOP continued raising money after Mahomes joined its investor group. Its valuation reached $3.6 billion in 2021 as the company expanded its membership and products.

Recently, WHOOP announced a $575 million Series G funding round at a $10.1 billion valuation. The brand said it had more than 2.5 million members worldwide.The round included various prominent players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Rory McIlroy, along with institutional investors including Abbott and Mayo Clinic.

In Mahomes case, WHOOP was already part of his NFL routine before it became an investment.