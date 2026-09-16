Patrick Mahomes had plenty to prove when he returned for the Kansas City Chiefs after nine months away from football. But before he worried about his own comeback, the quarterback made sure rookie tackle Kahlil Benson felt ready for his first NFL start. Benson had never played left tackle in college, yet suddenly had to protect Mahomes against the Denver Broncos. The pressure was high, and Mahomes knew it. Instead of adding to that pressure, he gave Benson four simple words that stayed with the rookie before Monday night's game and helped set the tone for his big opportunity.

Patrick Mahomes Four Word Message Gave Confidence To The Players

Benson entered the game because Josh Simmons was dealing with a back injury. The former Indiana player had spent the preseason competing for a starting role, but the move to left tackle brought a much bigger test.

Denver also had Nik Bonitto coming off the edge, making Benson's first NFL start even more difficult.

Mahomes spoke to him before the game and kept his message simple.

“I believe in you,” Mahomes told Benson, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

That was followed by another reminder from Mahomes.

“You've been playing this game since you were a kid,” he said. “There's a reason that you're in this uniform and out on this field.”

Patrick Mahomes had one thing to say before undrafted rookie OL Kahlil Benson made his NFL debut: "I believe in you."



Benson, who hadn't played at left tackle since high school, went on to allow 0 pressures against the Broncos.#Chiefs l #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/39VVHQQxnT — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 16, 2026

For a young offensive lineman making his NFL debut, those words carried weight. Benson did not need a long speech. He needed to know that his quarterback trusted him.

Kahlil Benson Answered Patrick Mahomes With a Strong Chiefs debut

Benson responded when the Chiefs needed him most. Kansas City controlled the game and beat Denver 31-10, giving Mahomes a winning return after his long recovery.

Benson's night was important for another reason. His performance gave Kansas City another option along the offensive line while the team waits for Simmons to return.

Mahomes also made sure Benson received credit after the win.

“People talked about pass blocking, pass blocking, pass blocking,” Mahomes said. “But that man can run block.”

The quarterback pointed to Benson's strength and said he did a “great job stepping in.”

That makes the rookie's story bigger than one game. Benson was asked to handle an unfamiliar position on a major stage, and Mahomes gave him confidence before the first snap.

For Kansas City, that trust could matter again if injuries continue to affect the offensive line.