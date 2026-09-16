Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have hit a roadblock at their $5.35 million Ohio mansion. Their plan for an 8-foot privacy wall at the 21,000-square-foot Bratenahl estate has not received approval from the local architectural board.

According to TMZ, the proposal was discussed on August 11 and September 8 without a resolution. The issue comes from local rules limiting certain solid fences and walls to 30 inches. The couple bought the property in March, adding another twist to their new Ohio home plans.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Ohio Mansion Fence Plan Faces Rejection

The issue is about privacy around the couple's large property, but the proposed fence has run into Bratenahl's building rules. TMZ reported that the couple's plan calls for an 8-foot wall, while village regulations say, “Solid fences and walls, and fences with less than 75% openness shall not exceed 30 inches in height.”

The proposal was brought before the Bratenahl Architectural Review Board on August 11 and again on September 8. The village's September 8 agenda lists a fence matter at 12725 Lakeshore Blvd. under old business. The board had rejected the plan, while the official agenda confirms the fence matter was still being reviewed.

That leaves Swift and Kelce with a new plan to consider as they try to add more privacy to the Ohio estate. The property itself has already drawn attention because of its size and price, setting the stage for another detail about the couple's new home.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's $5.35 Million Ohio Home

Kelce purchased the Bratenahl mansion on March 2 for $5.35 million. The property sits on about 3.5 acres along Lake Erie and has more than 21,000 square feet of living space, with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The mansion has also become part of the couple's privacy story. Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce have added security measures at the property, including a warning system. Their proposed fence would add another layer of privacy, but the local rules have made that part of the plan harder to approve.

For Kelce, the fence issue comes at a busy time. He was also identified as a victim in a $35 million Ponzi scheme case, as per to Reuters, while the Kansas City Chiefs recently celebrated their first win of the 2026 season. The Ohio property plans now remain another unresolved matter for the NFL star and Swift.