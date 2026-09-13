Trevor Lawrence gave Jacksonville Jaguars fans plenty to celebrate in the season opener, but the moment carried a personal touch for his family too. His wife, Marissa Lawrence, was at EverBank Stadium as the quarterback delivered one of the sharpest performances of his career. Lawrence threw four touchdown passes and reached an important career milestone during Jacksonville's 34-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. For Marissa, the afternoon was about more than watching her husband lead the Jaguars. It was another family game day, with their daughter Shae beside her as Lawrence opened the season in style.

Marissa Lawrence Watches Trevor Lawrence Reach A Major Career Milestone With Their Daughter

Marissa made the trip to EverBank Stadium despite the warm Florida weather. She chose a comfortable summer outfit for the afternoon while supporting Lawrence during the Jaguars' season opener.

She wore a navy sleeveless knit top with matching Bermuda shorts, white sneakers and black sunglasses. Gold jewelry and a clear shoulder bag completed the simple game-day look.

Marissa also brought their daughter Shae to the game. The young fan appeared ready to support her father in a blue sleeveless shirt featuring the words “Here for #16.” Marissa shared Shae's game-day look on Instagram and added, “Obsessed with her!!!”

The outing came during an important period for the Lawrence family. Marissa is expecting the couple's second child, making the game another memorable moment for their growing family.

Trevor Lawrence with his 4TH TD pass of the game ????



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While Lawrence handled the pressure on the field, Marissa and Shae were there to watch an important chapter of his career unfold. Their presence added a personal layer to a day that already carried plenty of significance for the Jaguars quarterback.

Trevor Lawrence Gives Marissa And The Jaguars Plenty To Celebrate

Lawrence wasted no time showing why expectations around him are high entering the new season. He completed 18 of 23 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

His performance included a major career achievement. Lawrence threw his 100th career touchdown pass, becoming only the fourth player in NFL history to record at least 100 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns before turning 27.

The milestone came on a touchdown pass to rookie Josh Cameron, giving the young receiver the first touchdown of his NFL career. Lawrence also connected with Jakobi Meyers for a 32-yard score.

Parker Washington had a strong afternoon as well, finishing with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Overall, 10 different Jaguars players caught passes, showing the depth available around Lawrence.

The quarterback was eventually pulled with 8:12 remaining in the fourth quarter as Jacksonville protected its commanding lead. His efficient performance gave the Jaguars a convincing opening win and provided an early sign of what the offense could accomplish this season.

For Marissa and Shae, it was a chance to watch Lawrence reach another career milestone in person. For the Jaguars, it was an emphatic start to Week 1.