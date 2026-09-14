Travis Kelce has entered the 2026 NFL season with more questions around his future than ever before. At 36, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end knows every game could carry extra weight as he gets closer to the end of his career. Still, Kelce does not sound like a player who is ready to walk away. His latest comments before the Chiefs' season opener offered a clear look at where his mind is right now. Retirement may be approaching, but Kelce's desire to compete remains strong, and that could shape what comes next.

Travis Kelce's Love For Football Is Keeping Him From Walking Away

Kelce's latest comments suggest that retirement is not an immediate decision for him. Speaking with ESPN's Chris Berman, he made it clear that his love for football remains a major factor.

"I still have the desire to go out there and compete, and I still think I can compete at a high level," Kelce said.

He added, "I love this game so much that I'm not ready to go into that next phase yet."

That message matters for the Chiefs because Kelce is still capable of being a major part of their offense. His production dipped from the peak years of his career, but he finished the 2025 season with 76 catches, 851 yards and five touchdowns.

The bigger question is not whether Kelce can still contribute. It is how much longer he wants to keep pushing his body through an NFL season.

The 2026 Season Could Help Decide Travis Kelce's Next Move

Kelce's future may ultimately depend on how this season unfolds. The Chiefs have high expectations, and another deep playoff run could make walking away even harder for a player who remains deeply connected to the game.

There is also a different possibility. If Kansas City falls short of its goals, Kelce could decide that he wants one more opportunity to chase another championship.

For now, he is choosing football rather than looking too far ahead. His first season opener since marrying Taylor Swift also brings a new chapter away from the field, but Kelce's comments show that football still holds a powerful place in his life.

He has not promised that 2026 will be his final season. For Chiefs fans, that uncertainty is reason enough to watch closely. If Kelce continues to feel this competitive, retirement may not be as close as many expected.