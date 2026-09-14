The Dallas Cowboys walked off the field with a bitter 28-20 loss to the New York Giants. What happened afterward only made the mood worse. A lavish catered banquet reportedly awaited the team inside the stadium, triggering a wave of criticism from fans and analysts who questioned whether the Cowboys had lost the edge needed to compete in a demanding NFC East.

Cowboys face backlash over postgame feast

Photos shared by longtime Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. showed a large spread from Katz's Deli set up in a stadium hallway after Dallas' defeat. The timing immediately drew attention because the Cowboys had just produced a troubling defensive performance.

For many fans, the food itself was not the real issue. It was the message it appeared to send after a divisional loss. The Cowboys had entered the season with high expectations, yet their opening performance exposed familiar problems with discipline and physicality.

Hill suggested that former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson would have reacted very differently. Johnson built his Dallas teams around strict standards, intense practices and an almost obsessive dislike of losing.

Former Cowboys defensive lineman Tony Casillas once described the coach's methods in stark terms. “At times Jimmy was crazy as far as the way he motivated people and players, and you look back, like, how did I survive that? That was a form of abuse,” Casillas said on the Sunset Loung DFW podcast.

Johnson's old-school approach remains a benchmark for some Cowboys supporters. The contrast between that era and the current team has now become part of the conversation after the Giants loss.

Cowboys defense adds to Brian Schottenheimer pressure

The criticism over the banquet might have been easier to dismiss if Dallas had delivered a strong performance on the field. Instead, the defense struggled throughout the game.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart finished with 230 passing yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards. Cam Skattebo contributed 81 rushing yards as New York repeatedly found ways to keep the Cowboys defense off balance.

The Giants converted nine of 11 third-down attempts, a statistic that underlined just how difficult it was for Dallas to get off the field.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer pointed toward mistakes from younger defenders when explaining the problems. “Those are going to happen, and we have to coach the young players better. But when you play young players, it's part of the deal, and they need to learn quickly,” said Schottenheimer.

That explanation has not satisfied everyone. Critics noted that Dallas also relies on experienced and highly paid defenders, making the performance difficult to blame entirely on youth. The Cowboys now have little time to dwell on the embarrassment. Their defense needs sharper communication, better tackling and greater discipline, while Schottenheimer must find answers quickly.

For a team expected to contend, the real concern is not one catered meal. It is whether Dallas can develop the urgency and consistency required after a painful opening-week defeat.