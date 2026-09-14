The Dallas Cowboys entered 2026 hoping their offseason changes would finally solve the problems that have followed them for years. Instead, one Week 1 loss to the New York Giants quickly brought those concerns back into focus. The defense looked unsettled, the offense struggled to find rhythm, and the team again failed to finish a game on its terms. For Asante Samuel, the issue goes deeper than one bad Sunday. The former NFL cornerback believes Dallas has spent heavily without fixing the bigger problems inside the organization, putting Jerry Jones under fresh pressure.

Asante Samuel Says Jerry Jones' Spending Has Not Changed Dallas Cowboys' Results

Asante Samuel did not hold back after watching the Cowboys fall 28-20 to the Giants. The two-time Super Bowl champion questioned whether another round of roster spending could solve issues that have remained for years.

“Jerry Jones spent a lot of money to get the same results. Time to retire bud,” Samuel wrote on X.

His criticism goes beyond the final score. Samuel argued that money alone cannot create a winning team when discipline and execution remain problems. He also questioned the Cowboys' ability to perform when games become difficult, pointing toward the pressure that has often surrounded the franchise.

That makes his comments more significant than a simple reaction to Week 1. Dallas entered the season with expectations of finally returning to the postseason after missing it in each of the previous two years. The loss immediately raised doubts about whether the offseason changes addressed the real weaknesses.

"Imagine pouring $15,000 into fixing your car, and it doesn't start..."@1053SS, @RJChoppy, and @BobbyBeltTX react to the Cowboys' defensive struggles and ask what Jerry Jones is thinking right now after seeing zero improvement despite heavy offseason investments pic.twitter.com/rL48GMDRTT — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) September 14, 2026

The defense was especially concerning. The Giants controlled the ball for much of the afternoon and repeatedly converted important third downs. A unit that was expected to show clear improvement instead gave Dallas another reason for concern.

Dallas Cowboys Now Face A Bigger Test After Asante Samuel's Blunt Warning

The Cowboys still have plenty of time to change the story. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is working with a young group, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer has already acknowledged that the unit must improve quickly.

The next test against the Washington Commanders could reveal whether Week 1 was simply a rough opening or a sign of a deeper problem. Dallas cannot afford another defensive performance that leaves its offense carrying the entire burden.

Jerry Jones remains at the center of the discussion because his role extends beyond ownership. His influence over football decisions means every failed rebuild eventually raises questions about the direction of the franchise.

Samuel's retirement call may be blunt, but the larger question is harder to ignore: Can the Cowboys finally change their results without changing the way they operate? Week 2 will not answer everything, but it could show whether Dallas has learned from another disappointing start.