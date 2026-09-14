Sean McVay has built his NFL career around high expectations and an intense desire to win. Yet after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title, he discovered that success could bring its own pressure. The Rams' sudden fall in 2022 left him questioning whether he wanted to keep coaching. McVay later admitted that he was close to stepping away and using media work as an escape. Then came a personal conversation that forced him to look at his decision differently. His wife, Veronika Khomyn, became the person who helped him confront what was really behind his desire to leave.

His Wife Veronika Khomyn Helped Sean McVay Face Why He Wanted To Walk Away

The Rams went from Super Bowl champions to a 5-12 team in just one season. For McVay, the disappointment went far beyond the standings. He realized that he had allowed wins and losses to shape his sense of worth.

That realization was difficult because his career had moved so quickly. Since taking over the Rams in 2017, McVay had become one of the NFL's youngest head coaches and eventually delivered the franchise its Super Bowl LVI victory.

But the championship did not bring the lasting happiness he had imagined.

McVay acknowledged that he had convinced himself winning the Super Bowl would finally make him happy. Instead, the following season exposed how heavily he had tied his identity to football.

He later said, “I was ready to run away from coaching and hide behind a convenient narrative of some media opportunities.”

Sean McVay says he has one question he believes every coach should regularly ask themselves, would you want to be coached by you



“My advice to coaches is simply be reminded by asking this question to yourself: Would you want to be coached by you? That's one of those things that… pic.twitter.com/HoKDTGErtK — Josh Chambers (@JoshChambers) September 13, 2026

The idea of taking a year away from football began to feel like a way out. McVay even discussed that possibility with Veronika Khomyn.

Veronika Khomyn's Honest Words Became The Turning Point Sean McVay Needed

McVay's wife did not simply comfort him or tell him to keep going. She challenged the way he was approaching the situation.

When McVay mentioned taking a year off, Khomyn reminded him of the kind of leader he wanted to become. Her response stayed with him because it forced him to separate genuine burnout from the pain of losing.

“That never sounded like the kind of leader you wanted to be,” she told him.

McVay eventually understood why those words mattered. Leaving at that moment would not have been a confident career choice. It would have been an attempt to escape something he had not yet learned to handle.

“I think it was the wake-up call that I needed,” McVay said. “I would have been quitting. That would have been the truth. I would have been quitting because I couldn't handle the losses.”

He returned for the 2023 season and helped the Rams recover. The team went 10-7 that year, followed by another playoff appearance in 2024 and a 12-5 finish in 2025 that took Los Angeles to the NFC Championship Game.

McVay's story is ultimately less about nearly quitting and more about learning when walking away is actually the right choice. Khomyn's words helped him recognize that difference. Sometimes the person closest to someone can see the truth more clearly than the person living through it.