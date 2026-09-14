Lil Wayne did not hold back after watching the Green Bay Packers surrender a 22-10 lead against the Minnesota Vikings. The longtime Packers supporter was furious with the officiating and took his frustration to social media, declaring that he was done watching the NFL this season. His reaction came after several penalties against Green Bay played a major role in a painful Week 1 defeat.

Lil Wayne calls out NFL refs after Packers loss

Wayne's frustration centred on calls that he believed hurt Green Bay at critical moments. The Packers appeared to have opportunities to stop Minnesota's comeback, but penalties helped erase turnovers and extended drives for the Vikings.

The New Orleans-born rapper made his feelings clear on X.

“Refs in Minnesota game pure p—y,” Wayne wrote. “Fake af I can't respect the game when the refs can't ref the game. I'm out on the NFL this year. Wish for it to be an amazing season for all. My Di- too big for short comings and this sux.”

The loss was especially painful because Green Bay had built a 12-point advantage before everything unravelled. Minnesota then scored 29 unanswered points, turning a promising Packers performance into a 39-22 defeat.

Wayne's reaction was not simply that of a casual viewer. He has a long-standing connection with the Packers and has openly supported the team over the years. Just weeks before the season began, he worked with Green Bay on its 2026 Rivalries uniform campaign.

He also created a cheesehead-themed track called “Special Ops” for the promotion, with the full song arriving on streaming platforms on August 28.

Lil Wayne's Packers support faces an early-season test

Given Wayne's history with Green Bay, his decision to walk away from the NFL after one game could be more emotional than permanent. The timing of his comments suggests the loss pushed him over the edge, particularly after what he viewed as questionable officiating.

He later doubled down on his frustration with another post: “Fake af I can't respect the game when the refs can't ref the game. I'm out on the NFL this year. Wish for it to be an amazing season for all.” He also added: “My Dik too big for short comings and this sux”

Whether Wayne actually stays away from NFL games remains to be seen. Green Bay certainly will not have the luxury of dwelling on the defeat. The Packers travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets on September 20.

Even if Wayne keeps his promise, he will still remain around the sports world through his weekly podcast, The Joint Venture, which he hosts with sports radio personality Craig Carton.

For now, though, his message is unmistakable. The Packers' collapse hurt, but it was the officiating that appeared to push the passionate fan beyond his limit.