Tom Brady turned an ordinary NFL broadcast into an unexpected talking point when he appeared to say, “the Earth is flat” during Fox's coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Washington Commanders. The remark came while Brady praised Washington safety Tyler Owens for a powerful special teams tackle. On its own, the comment could have been nothing more than an exaggerated description of the field. But Owens has previously made headlines for questioning conventional ideas about space and discussing flat-Earth theories, giving Brady's unexpected words an extra layer of intrigue.

Tom Brady's ‘the Earth is flat' comment grabs attention

The moment happened during Philadelphia's 24-22 victory over Washington on Sunday. Owens made a standout play on special teams, fighting through blockers before delivering a heavy hit on Eagles returner Britain Covey.

Brady, working as Fox's NFL analyst, was impressed by what he saw. His description quickly became the focus of online discussion after viewers revisited the full broadcast clip.

“Look at him running through these little gunners that are trying to get in his way, no way, not today. Coach [Larry] Izzo is gonna be very proud of that,” Brady boasted about Owens. “And yeah, the Earth is flat. That's what it feels like. Big powerful guy.”

The wording immediately raised eyebrows. Brady could have been referring to how flat the ground appeared during the play. His follow-up, “That's what it feels like,” also suggests he may have been using the phrase as a colourful way to describe Owens' strength and movement.

There is no clear indication from the broadcast that Brady was making a serious statement about the shape of the Earth.

Tyler Owens connection adds another twist

What made the comment more intriguing was the player involved. Owens has previously discussed unconventional beliefs about space.

At the 2024 NFL Combine, the Texas Tech product said he did not believe in space in the traditional sense and suggested some flat-Earth theories had “valid points.” Those remarks resurfaced after Brady's Fox broadcast comment.

That coincidence was enough to fuel speculation across social media. Some viewers wondered whether Brady knew about Owens' past comments and deliberately played off them. Others saw it as nothing more than an amusing coincidence.

Either way, the clip gave Brady another viral moment during his growing career as an NFL broadcaster. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has already developed a distinctive presence in the Fox booth, often mixing detailed football analysis with blunt observations and personality.

For now, there is no reason to treat one playful broadcast line as proof of Brady holding a particular belief. The safer takeaway is that a routine description of an impressive football play unexpectedly collided with one of Owens' most unusual off-field talking points, creating a moment that fans were never likely to ignore.