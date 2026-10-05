The Kansas City Chiefs have reached out to Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, after losing two receivers in their 30-27 win over the Raiders. Rashee Rice strained a hamstring, and Tyquan Thornton dislocated his left ankle. Reports say Thornton could miss the season. Mike Silver of The Athletic reports the Chiefs are "very interested" in a reunion, and Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce like the idea. Hill is 32 and still unsigned, and he is recovering from a major knee injury. A November return is the target, so this is not a quick fix.

Will the Chiefs sign Tyreek Hill?

Not yet, and maybe not soon. Kansas City has called his agent, but Hill has not signed anywhere. The Dolphins released him in February, which made him a free agent for the first time in his career. Talk of a return to the Chiefs started then. His knee recovery came first, and it still does.

That recovery is the real story. Hill dislocated his kneecap and tore multiple ligaments in his left knee in Week 4 of last season. He has said doctors told him he might not walk again. Now he hopes to play by November. If he does, he would be a 32-year-old coming off one of the worst injuries a receiver can have, and speed has always been his whole game.

Even so, several stars want him back. Mahomes, Kelce and Chris Jones all showed excitement after the game. Hill also posted a cryptic "hm" on X after Thornton went down. It is a small thing, but it tells you he is paying attention.

Chiefs' current situation at wide receiver position

Pretty thin. Rice and Thornton both sit atop the depth chart, with Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals the other names listed. Losing two of them in one game would hurt any offense. The schedule helps a little, because the Chiefs go into a bye week. Rice's strain could still cost him multiple games, and Thornton's ankle may end his season.

The timing is awkward for a team that is 4-0 and just beat a previously unbeaten Raiders team. Kenneth Walker and Mahomes led the way that day. A run-heavy plan can cover some gaps, but only so far when the passing game loses two starters.

Here is the catch. Hill cannot fix the next few weeks. If he returns in November, the Chiefs still need bodies at receiver before then. A shorter-term addition may matter more, with Hill as the bigger bet for the stretch run.

The fit makes sense on paper. Hill spent 2016 to 2021 in Kansas City and helped win Super Bowl LIV. After the Chiefs traded him to Miami in 2022, he added two more All-Pro nods. Mahomes knows what he looks like at full speed. What nobody knows yet is whether Hill can get back there.