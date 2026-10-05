Four games into the 2026 season, the conversation around Travis Hunter has shifted. Last year the debate was about how much he would play on offense versus defence and whether a two-way experiment at the NFL level made any sense at all. This year the debate is simpler: is he becoming the best cornerback in the league? Hunter played every one of the Jaguars' 71 defensive snaps against the Bengals on Sunday, recording four tackles and two pass breakups, and his interception was wiped out only by a roughing the passer penalty on defensive tackle Arik Armstead.

It was his highest-graded defensive performance as a professional and the latest chapter in a four-week arc that has surprised even those who believed in him. He earned a 76.3 PFF coverage grade through four games, fifth-best among all cornerbacks in the league. In man coverage specifically, only four corners ranked above him.

Travis Hunter Jaguars 2026 Performance: The Numbers That Demand Attention

The stat that circulated most widely this week was a simple one: Hunter is the only cornerback alongside Trent McDuffie to be targeted multiple times in man coverage while allowing a 0.0 passer rating. That is not a coincidence or a small sample size novelty. It reflects what the tape shows, a corner who moves in space with rare fluidity, reads the quarterback's eyes early, and has ball skills that most defensive backs spend careers trying to develop.

He suffered a right knee injury in Week 7 last season that ended a promising rookie campaign after just seven games. The Jaguars spent the offseason building his 2026 role around cornerback, using him offensively only in specific packages rather than as a genuine two-way starter. So far, that clarity of role has paid off. He has not touched the ball on offence in two consecutive games, and the defence has been better for having his full attention.

Can Travis Hunter Sustain It Over a Full NFL Season?

His ceiling was never in question. He was the consensus best cornerback in college football at Colorado, a Heisman Trophy winner who also led the Buffaloes in receiving yards, and the second overall pick in the 2025 draft. The question was always about translation, about whether the quickness and instincts that made him unguardable on Saturdays would hold up against the speed and precision of NFL quarterbacks and receivers.

Through four games, the answer is yes. The larger question is whether it holds up across 17 weeks. Jacksonville's defence is currently the highest-scoring in the NFL. Hunter is a significant reason why.