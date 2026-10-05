CeeDee Lamb had a career-best day on Sunday, and he used the moment to back his head coach. After catching 17 passes for 189 yards and the game-winning touchdown in Dallas' 34-30 win over the Houston Texans, Lamb told reporters he has Brian Schottenheimer's back. The comments came one week after a painful 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, a game that put Schottenheimer's decisions under heavy scrutiny. His words were blunt, and the timing mattered. Dallas now sits at 2-2 and has a quick turnaround against Tampa Bay at home on Thursday night.

CeeDee Lamb comments about Brian Schottenheimer

Lamb made his feelings known right after the Texans game.

"I want Schotty to know that I got his back. I'm with him," Lamb said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I'm one of his strongest soldiers. It's just going to battle with each other. Once you have that confidence and know who you're going to battle with, just shoot your gun. And I feel like we shot it today. No pun intended."

The language is military, but the point is simple. Lamb is telling the locker room, and anyone outside it, that the players are still behind their coach.

That carries weight because of the history. Lamb has worked under Schottenheimer since 2023, when the coach became offensive coordinator after a year as a coaching analyst in Dallas. A star receiver speaking up for someone he has known that long is not a throwaway line.

He also backed the words with production. His 17 catches were a career high, and his touchdown with 40 seconds left gave the Cowboys their first lead of the afternoon. Lamb entered Monday night's games leading the NFL with 498 receiving yards.

Why is Brian Schottenheimer facing scrutiny after Week 3?

The criticism started in Rio de Janeiro on September 27. Dallas arrived at 1-1 after a poor Week 1 loss to the New York Giants and needed a win over the Ravens. For a while, it looked like the Cowboys would get one.

They reached the Baltimore two-yard line with a chance to seal the game. They did not score. Schottenheimer later admitted that a pre-planned call told Dak Prescott to throw the ball away, even though George Pickens was wide open at the front pylon. That decision drew the sharpest heat.

The finish made it worse. The way the staff handled the next kickoff and the final offensive play left Baltimore with only seven seconds, and the Ravens still got close enough to kick the winning field goal.

One win does not erase that. But the Texans game gave Schottenheimer something he lacked a week earlier, a result he can point to. The offense will need Lamb's form to carry over on a short week, with the Buccaneers up next.