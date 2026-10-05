Week 4 of the NFL season ends tonight with an NFC South derby that both teams genuinely need. The Atlanta Falcons head to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to face the Saints, and at 1-2 apiece, there is no comfortable position for either side. New Orleans are 2.5-point favourites at home, scoring 27 points a game but giving up nearly as many on the other end. Atlanta have been grinding out low-scoring games and averaging just 17 points. Something has to give tonight.

Falcons vs Saints Start Time, TV Channel and Venue

Kick-off is tonight, Monday October 5, 2026, at 8:15 PM ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Pregame coverage starts at 7:00 PM ET. Joe Buck calls the game alongside Troy Aikman, with Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters on the sidelines. The main broadcast is on ESPN and ABC. ESPN Deportes has the Spanish-language call. ESPN2 runs the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli, which at this point is its own event.

How to Watch and Stream Falcons vs Saints Without Cable

Cable and satellite subscribers with ESPN or ABC can watch for free. Atlanta locals can find it on WANF/46. New Orleans viewers have WDSU 6. For anyone without cable, ESPN Unlimited carries the live stream. YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream all include ESPN and ABC, and Fubo has a free trial running for new signups. Hulu with Live TV works too. International viewers can pick it up on DAZN. NFL+ covers mobile streaming inside local markets.

These two teams meet again in Week 17 on January 3. Atlanta lost the last meeting 27-26. A win tonight would mean something heading into the second half of the NFC South race.