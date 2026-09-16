Taylor Swift may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but Jason Kelce's daughters did not initially treat her like the famous singer millions of fans know. Travis Kelce recently shared a sweet family story about their first meetings with Swift, revealing that his nieces used her full celebrity name instead of simply calling her “Aunt Tay Tay.” The small detail offers a glimpse into how the relationship between Swift and the Kelce family has grown over time.

Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's adorable family nickname

Travis discussed the moment on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast while talking with Jason about another celebrity encounter. The brothers were discussing Tom Cruise's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 14 when Travis explained that familiarity can take time, even when someone is already well known.

He then connected that experience to Jason's daughters meeting Swift. For the children, Swift was not simply their uncle's girlfriend or a new member of the family. She was the global pop star whose name they already knew.

“We had to break that habit with the girls,” he explained. “When they had to meet Aunt Tay Tay, they were calling her ‘Taylor Swift.'”

Jason joined in by playfully copying the girls and their formal approach to Swift. “Taylor Swift, can I do this? Taylor Swift?'”

The family eventually encouraged the children to drop the celebrity title and simply call her Taylor. It is a small change, but it reflects how Swift gradually became more familiar to the family away from her public image.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's bond with the Kelce family

The relationship has clearly developed beyond those early introductions. Jason's daughters have since formed a close bond with Swift, who married Travis on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

The children also had a role in the wedding celebration as flower girls, making them part of a major family milestone. Jason later spoke warmly about seeing his daughters involved in the occasion.

“It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible,” Jason told Reno Gazette Journal shortly after the wedding. “They're beautiful, they're incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day.”

For Swift, the story is another reminder that her relationship with Travis extends into the everyday world of his family. The singer may still be “Taylor Swift” to millions of people around the globe. Inside the Kelce family, however, she has become something much more personal.