Deshaun Watson turned 31 on Monday at a difficult point in his Cleveland Browns career. After nearly two years away from NFL action because of back-to-back Achilles injuries, Watson returned as Cleveland's starting quarterback in Week 1. The comeback ended with a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, bringing fresh questions about his play. Away from football, Watson marked the occasion with family, friends and a look at his luxury car. His wife, Jilly Anais, also shared an emotional message that reflected on their years together.

Deshaun Watson Showed Off His $725K Ferrari While Reflecting On A Difficult Year

Watson shared several photos from his celebration on Instagram, including a picture of himself standing in front of a yellow Ferrari 812 Superfast.

According to Ferrari.com, the 2019 model is valued at around $725,000. The car quickly became one of the standout details from Watson's personal celebration.

But his message focused more on his journey than the luxury vehicle.

"31. ????????Through every high, every low, every challenge, every blessing; I'm Still here. Still standing. Still smiling. Still breathing. Still blessed. I've learned that peace doesn't come from the noise around you; it comes from knowing who walks with you through it all,"

Watson followed that with another reflection on the year ahead.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson says the idea that he needs a good game to remain the QB1 for the Week 3 home opener is media-driven:



“I think the media has this expectation that I'm supposed to throw for 400 yards and 5 touchdowns every week.”



Watson says he's focused on operating… pic.twitter.com/LijaJvGpO0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2026

"Today, I'm not counting the battles; I'm counting the blessings. Another year of life. Another year of growth. Another year surrounded by family and friends. 9/14! 4OVE x MoreGLORY ????."

Jilly Anais Shared An Emotional Message As Deshaun Watson Faces More Questions In Cleveland

Anais also celebrated Watson with a personal tribute. The couple began dating in 2019 and married in Miami in 2025.

"Happy 31st birthday to my husband! Eight birthdays with you. Eight years of watching you grow, evolve, overcome & become. I love you so deep baby!" she wrote.

She then shared a prayer for Watson, hoping the next chapter would bring better moments after a difficult period.

On the field, Watson completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 1. He was also sacked five times, while Cleveland went into halftime trailing 24-0.

Despite that result, Browns coach Todd Monken said Watson is expected to remain the starter for Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That gives him another opportunity to show that he can regain his form.

The pressure remains significant. Watson is entering the final season of his five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland. His performances will therefore remain under close attention as he tries to rebuild his place with the Browns.