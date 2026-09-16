Travis Kelce may have sparked a fresh Taylor Swift theory without saying a word. The Kansas City Chiefs star stepped onto the field for the 2026 season opener in an outfit that quickly caught the attention of Swifties. His green cable-knit shirt has fans wondering whether it could be a subtle nod to Swift's self-titled debut album, which is approaching its 20th anniversary. There is no confirmation from either star, but the timing has given the long-running Taylor Swift album speculation another twist.

Travis Kelce's Chiefs outfit fuels Taylor Swift album theory

Kelce's tunnel-walk look became a talking point before the Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos on Monday night. The tight end paired a green short-sleeve cable-knit shirt with black trousers, creating an understated outfit that might have carried a bigger meaning for fans.

Swifties quickly connected the green shade with Taylor Swift's debut era. The 2006 album is closely associated with green, making the colour particularly noticeable as its 20th anniversary approaches.

That does not mean Kelce deliberately chose the shirt as an Easter egg. There has been no public confirmation linking his outfit to Swift's music plans. Still, the theory gained traction because Swift has previously used colours, clothing and other visual details to build anticipation around her work.

The possibility of another re-recording has also kept fans watching closely. Swift began re-recording her first six albums after her original masters were sold to Scooter Braun in 2019. She later regained ownership of her masters in 2025 after reaching a deal with Shamrock Capital.

Taylor Swift re-recording speculation grows

Swift has not announced that Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) is ready for release. Yet the album's upcoming anniversary has made it one of the projects fans continue to discuss.

In May 2025, Swift appeared to tease her connection to the first six albums when she shared a photo featuring their vinyl records. Her caption read, “You belong with me,” giving fans another reason to scrutinise anything that might hint at her next move.

For now, Kelce's green shirt remains just that: a fashion choice that inspired a fan theory. But with Swift's debut album nearing a major milestone, even a small detail surrounding the Chiefs star can quickly become part of the conversation.

Kelce is now in his 14th NFL season, while Swift was also present to support him during Kansas City's opener. Their relationship continues to draw intense public attention, meaning another Taylor Swift music clue could emerge from the most unexpected place.