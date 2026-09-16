Brittany Mahomes had plenty to celebrate after the Kansas City Chiefs opened their 2026 NFL season with a 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos. Yet one small detail from her game night caught far more attention online. A photo showed Brittany holding Patrick Mahomes' dental retainer while he spoke with reporters, prompting Kelly Stafford to deliver a playful four-word reaction.

Brittany Mahomes' retainer duty catches Kelly Stafford's attention

Brittany shared several snapshots from the Chiefs' season opener on Instagram, mixing fashion moments with candid pictures alongside her husband. One image showed the couple sharing a hug on the sideline, while another captured a rather unexpected moment after the game.

As Patrick handled his media duties, Brittany appeared to be holding his dental retainer for him. It was an ordinary spouse moment that might have gone unnoticed, but the unusual detail quickly stood out to Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Kelly joined the comments with a short but perfectly timed jab: “Not the retainer holder.” The four-word response gave the post a playful twist. Brittany's Instagram update also drew attention from several familiar names, including WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, Haley Cavinder and Tavia Hunt.

Tavia reacted with:“Amen!!” Cunningham commented: “@margotzamet the fit,” While Cavinder kept her reaction simple:“Queen,”

The attention was not limited to Brittany's unexpected postgame task. She also showcased her game-day look, wearing a dark denim top with matching trousers, a white shoulder bag and pointed-toe heels.

Kelly Stafford and Matthew Stafford's latest NFL moments

Kelly Stafford's teasing comment came shortly after she and Matthew enjoyed some downtime before the Rams began their regular-season campaign.

The couple travelled to Lake Tahoe for a getaway ahead of the season. Kelly later shared several photographs from the trip, including moments by the lake, selfies with Matthew and a picture of the veteran quarterback enjoying a boat ride.

She captioned the post: “A reset before the chaos. I just love this man,”

The timing was fitting, with the NFL season bringing the usual travel, games and media commitments back into the Stafford household.

The Rams then opened their season against the San Francisco 49ers, losing 27-7. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs started their campaign in very different fashion, cruising past Denver 31-10. For Brittany, the victory offered plenty of reasons to celebrate. But her decision to share the candid retainer moment gave Kelly Stafford an easy opportunity for some friendly NFL spouse banter.

Sometimes, it is the smallest details that steal the spotlight.