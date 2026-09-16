Drew Brees had been retired for five years when an unexpected NFL opportunity briefly pulled him back toward the game. After Bo Nix suffered a season-ending injury, the Denver Broncos explored the remarkable possibility of asking the former New Orleans Saints quarterback to return for the AFC Championship Game. The idea never reached the field, but reports about Denver's approach have raised a separate question: could the Broncos face scrutiny for how the discussions began?

Drew Brees comeback attempt puts Broncos under scrutiny

Brees was preparing to celebrate his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction when the possibility of an NFL return emerged. The 47-year-old quarterback reportedly heard from former Saints assistants Joe Lombardi and Pete Carmichael, who were then with Denver.

For a player who had not taken an NFL snap since 2020, the idea was extraordinary. Brees even tested his arm with his son after learning about the Hall of Fame honour. However, the experiment quickly showed why retirement had become permanent.

His right shoulder and wrist could no longer produce the throws needed at NFL level. Brees had previously spoken about the decline in his throwing arm after years of professional football and shoulder surgery. He once summed up the problem simply: “I would know where to throw it, I just don't know if I could get it there,”

The situation also created a potential league issue. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio raised the possibility of a tampering investigation, arguing that Denver personnel contacting Brees could attract attention because of his status with New Orleans.

“Even if the Saints don't file a tampering complaint, the league can act without one,” Florio claimed. “For example, the NFL whacked the Dolphins in 2022 for tampering after it stumbled over evidence that Miami had tampered with Payton and Tom Brady while investigating an unrelated matter.”

Sean Payton explains what happened with Drew Brees

Sean Payton, who coached Brees in New Orleans and now leads Denver, said he was not involved in the initial discussions. According to Payton, Brees had contacted Carmichael and Lombardi himself.

“Drew had reached out, I think, right after the championship or right after the playoff win against Buffalo,” Payton told reporters on Tuesday. “I think he called Pete, probably texted Pete or Joe, those guys. None of it even came to my attention. So, when the story came up in Canton, I kept thinking they were just talking about the COVID season. Even in the COVID season when he and I discussed possibly coming back for a Monday night game, he had trouble throwing it.

“I don't think really anything really came of it. I think in Drew's mind, there's that competitor in him. So, I was kind of out of the loop. I don't think it's a big story. But nonetheless, certainly one that once they described it to me, it just never got to my level, I guess. He had reached out to Pete, I think, and then Joe.”

Denver ultimately turned to Jarrett Stidham after Nix's injury. The Broncos lost the AFC Championship Game 10-7 to New England, leaving Brees' potential comeback as one of the NFL's more unusual what-if moments.

Whether the league examines Denver's contact with Brees remains uncertain. At present, the reported conversations do not amount to a confirmed tampering violation.